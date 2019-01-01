Kura Oncology Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumors and blood cancers. It focuses on the development of small-molecule product candidates that target cell signalling pathways to drive the progression of various cancers. The company has lead product candidate, Tipifarnib, which is a farnesyl transferase inhibitor, in both solid tumors and blood cancers. It is advancing KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular-signal-regulated kinase (ERK), as a treatment for patients with pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and melanoma. Geographically operation of the group is carried through the United States.