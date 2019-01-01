QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/972.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
11.49 - 34.73
Mkt Cap
937.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.5
Shares
66.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Biotechnology
Kura Oncology Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumors and blood cancers. It focuses on the development of small-molecule product candidates that target cell signalling pathways to drive the progression of various cancers. The company has lead product candidate, Tipifarnib, which is a farnesyl transferase inhibitor, in both solid tumors and blood cancers. It is advancing KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular-signal-regulated kinase (ERK), as a treatment for patients with pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and melanoma. Geographically operation of the group is carried through the United States.

Kura Oncology Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kura Oncology (KURA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ: KURA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kura Oncology's (KURA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Kura Oncology (KURA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Kura Oncology (NASDAQ: KURA) was reported by Jefferies on February 15, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 35.00 expecting KURA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 148.58% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Kura Oncology (KURA)?

A

The stock price for Kura Oncology (NASDAQ: KURA) is $14.08 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kura Oncology (KURA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kura Oncology.

Q

When is Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) reporting earnings?

A

Kura Oncology's $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Kura Oncology (KURA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kura Oncology.

Q

What sector and industry does Kura Oncology (KURA) operate in?

A

Kura Oncology is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.