ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic prescription pharmaceuticals. It manufactures liquid, powder, and oral solid dose products. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytic, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products. Some of its generic products include Erythromycin ethyl succinate, Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone (EEMT), Etodolac Fenofibrate, Flecainide, Fluvoxamine, Hydrocortisone Enema, Methazolamide, Metoclopramide Syrup Nilutamide, Propafenone, and Vancomycin. Its geographical segments are the United States and Canada, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the United States.