Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic prescription pharmaceuticals. It manufactures liquid, powder, and oral solid dose products. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytic, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products. Some of its generic products include Erythromycin ethyl succinate, Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone (EEMT), Etodolac Fenofibrate, Flecainide, Fluvoxamine, Hydrocortisone Enema, Methazolamide, Metoclopramide Syrup Nilutamide, Propafenone, and Vancomycin. Its geographical segments are the United States and Canada, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ANIP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ANI Pharmaceuticals's (ANIP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) stock?

A

The latest price target for ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ANIP) was reported by Raymond James on November 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 65.00 expecting ANIP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 78.62% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP)?

A

The stock price for ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ANIP) is $36.39 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ANI Pharmaceuticals.

Q

When is ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) reporting earnings?

A

ANI Pharmaceuticals’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.

Q

Is ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ANI Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What sector and industry does ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) operate in?

A

ANI Pharmaceuticals is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.