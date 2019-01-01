QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/296.8K
Div / Yield
2.38/3.53%
52 Wk
61.77 - 73.54
Mkt Cap
4.1B
Payout Ratio
57.39
Open
-
P/E
16.59
EPS
-0.19
Shares
60.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Gas Utilities
Southwest Gas Holdings Inc is a utility company primarily engaged in the purchasing, distributing, and transporting of natural gas in the American Southwest. The company segments its activities into natural gas operations and construction services business units. The first of these encompasses the company's core natural gas business as one of the largest distributors in the states of Arizona and Nevada. The natural gas operations division is responsible for roughly half of Southwest Gas' total revenue through the sale of natural gas to mainly residential and small commercial customers. The construction services segment generates the other half of the company's total revenue from the underground piping contractor services that its subsidiary, Centuri Construction Group, provides.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-01
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Southwest Gas Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Southwest Gas Holdings (SWX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Southwest Gas Holdings (NYSE: SWX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Southwest Gas Holdings's (SWX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Southwest Gas Holdings (SWX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Southwest Gas Holdings (NYSE: SWX) was reported by Wells Fargo on June 30, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 72.00 expecting SWX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 6.91% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Southwest Gas Holdings (SWX)?

A

The stock price for Southwest Gas Holdings (NYSE: SWX) is $67.349 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Southwest Gas Holdings (SWX) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.59 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Southwest Gas Holdings (NYSE:SWX) reporting earnings?

A

Southwest Gas Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Southwest Gas Holdings (SWX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Southwest Gas Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Southwest Gas Holdings (SWX) operate in?

A

Southwest Gas Holdings is in the Utilities sector and Gas Utilities industry. They are listed on the NYSE.