Southwest Gas Holdings Inc is a utility company primarily engaged in the purchasing, distributing, and transporting of natural gas in the American Southwest. The company segments its activities into natural gas operations and construction services business units. The first of these encompasses the company's core natural gas business as one of the largest distributors in the states of Arizona and Nevada. The natural gas operations division is responsible for roughly half of Southwest Gas' total revenue through the sale of natural gas to mainly residential and small commercial customers. The construction services segment generates the other half of the company's total revenue from the underground piping contractor services that its subsidiary, Centuri Construction Group, provides.