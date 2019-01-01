QQQ
Range
33.71 - 34.89
Vol / Avg.
33.7K/33.6K
Div / Yield
1.67/4.80%
52 Wk
23.71 - 38.69
Mkt Cap
7.5B
Payout Ratio
75.34
Open
34.69
P/E
16.59
EPS
27.36
Shares
216M
Outstanding
Sector: Communication Services. Industry: Wireless Telecommunication Services
PLDT Inc is the telecommunications carrier in the Philippines. The company operates the nation's most extensive fixed-line network and holds more than half of the market share in the domestic wireless space. First Pacific, a Hong Kong-based investment and management company specializing in consumer and telecommunication businesses, owns about 26% of PLDT, while two subsidiaries of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone jointly own about 21%.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-07
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

PLDT Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PLDT (PHI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PLDT (NYSE: PHI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PLDT's (PHI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for PLDT (PHI) stock?

A

The latest price target for PLDT (NYSE: PHI) was reported by Citigroup on July 15, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting PHI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for PLDT (PHI)?

A

The stock price for PLDT (NYSE: PHI) is $34.575 last updated Today at 8:59:53 PM.

Q

Does PLDT (PHI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.84 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 20, 2021 to stockholders of record on August 17, 2021.

Q

When is PLDT (NYSE:PHI) reporting earnings?

A

PLDT’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is PLDT (PHI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PLDT.

Q

What sector and industry does PLDT (PHI) operate in?

A

PLDT is in the Communication Services sector and Wireless Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.