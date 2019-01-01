Ocular Therapeutix Inc is a biotechnology company that specializes in therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. The company uses its proprietary hydrogel platform technology to deliver therapeutic agents to the eye. Its pipeline consists of eye medication that aims to overcome the limitations of current eye-drop-based therapies for ophthalmic diseases and conditions. Ocular Therapeutix aims to offer medication to replace the existing eye-drop therapy regimen, with the aim of lasting weeks or months with a one-time product application. Its pipeline product includes Dextenza, OTX-TIC, OTX-TKI, PTX-TP, and OTX-IVT.