|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
|REV
|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.220
|0.200
|-0.0200
|REV
|20.000M
|22.340M
|2.340M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Evolution Petroleum (AMEX: EPM) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Evolution Petroleum.
The latest price target for Evolution Petroleum (AMEX: EPM) was reported by Roth Capital on October 5, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.80 expecting EPM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 12.55% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Evolution Petroleum (AMEX: EPM) is $6.9301 last updated Today at 8:59:22 PM.
The next Evolution Petroleum (EPM) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-14.
Evolution Petroleum’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Evolution Petroleum.
Evolution Petroleum is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.