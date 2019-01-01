QQQ
Range
6.88 - 7.38
Vol / Avg.
841.8K/168.7K
Div / Yield
0.4/5.62%
52 Wk
3.01 - 7.65
Mkt Cap
233.5M
Payout Ratio
48.94
Open
7.23
P/E
15.15
EPS
0.2
Shares
33.7M
Outstanding
Evolution Petroleum Corp is an independent oil and gas company operating in the US. It is engaged primarily in the acquisition, exploitation, and development of properties for the production of crude oil and natural gas, onshore in the United States. The company's principal assets include interests in a carbon dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its mineral interests include Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit in the Delhi field (Unit) located in Northeast Louisiana. The revenue generated by the company includes royalty, mineral and working interests.

Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2200.200 -0.0200
REV20.000M22.340M2.340M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Evolution Petroleum Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Evolution Petroleum (EPM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Evolution Petroleum (AMEX: EPM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Evolution Petroleum's (EPM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Evolution Petroleum.

Q

What is the target price for Evolution Petroleum (EPM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Evolution Petroleum (AMEX: EPM) was reported by Roth Capital on October 5, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.80 expecting EPM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 12.55% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Evolution Petroleum (EPM)?

A

The stock price for Evolution Petroleum (AMEX: EPM) is $6.9301 last updated Today at 8:59:22 PM.

Q

Does Evolution Petroleum (EPM) pay a dividend?

A

The next Evolution Petroleum (EPM) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-14.

Q

When is Evolution Petroleum (AMEX:EPM) reporting earnings?

A

Evolution Petroleum’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Evolution Petroleum (EPM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Evolution Petroleum.

Q

What sector and industry does Evolution Petroleum (EPM) operate in?

A

Evolution Petroleum is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.