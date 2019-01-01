|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-1.540
|-1.690
|-0.1500
|REV
|233.620M
|258.535M
|24.915M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALNY) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s space includes: Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS), Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT), Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX), Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) and United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR).
The latest price target for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALNY) was reported by SVB Leerink on February 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 103.00 expecting ALNY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -29.84% downside). 22 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALNY) is $146.81 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.