Range
145.31 - 149.06
Vol / Avg.
951.6K/825.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
125 - 212
Mkt Cap
17.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
146.79
P/E
-
EPS
-2.16
Shares
120.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is a leader in the study of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. RNAi is a naturally occurring biological pathway within cells for sequence-specific silencing and regulation of gene expression. Alnylam has four drugs on the market: Onpattro for hATTR amyloidosis, Givlaari for acute hepatic porphyria, Oxlumo for primary hyperoxaluria type 1, and Leqvio for hypercholesterolemia. The firm also has 12 clinical programs across the following therapeutic areas: genetic medicines; cardio-metabolic diseases; hepatic infectious diseases, and CNS/ocular diseases. Additionally, up-front fees from research partnerships have boosted Alnylam's cash levels, and the company stands to see additional milestones and royalties from drugs commercialized under collaboration partnerships.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-1.540-1.690 -0.1500
REV233.620M258.535M24.915M

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALNY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's (ALNY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALNY) was reported by SVB Leerink on February 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 103.00 expecting ALNY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -29.84% downside). 22 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)?

A

The stock price for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALNY) is $146.81 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Q

When is Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) reporting earnings?

A

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What sector and industry does Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) operate in?

A

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.