Range
44.29 - 45.37
Vol / Avg.
25.8K/51.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
25.57 - 52.52
Mkt Cap
637.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
45.37
P/E
34.8
EPS
0.27
Shares
14.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 10, 2022, 4:47AM
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 4:08PM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 5:03PM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 5:03PM
Benzinga - Aug 30, 2021, 4:14PM
Benzinga - Jul 2, 2021, 9:42AM
Benzinga - Jul 1, 2021, 1:08PM
Benzinga - Jun 30, 2021, 4:08PM
Benzinga - Jun 30, 2021, 4:08PM
Benzinga - Jun 30, 2021, 4:08PM
Benzinga - Jun 30, 2021, 4:07PM
Benzinga - Apr 28, 2021, 6:11AM
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Professional Services
Franklin Covey Co is a global company focused on organizational performance improvement. It focuses on providing time management and effectiveness training for individuals and corporations via online training as well as in-person workshops and events. The company provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, execution, productivity, trust, sales performance, customer loyalty, and educational improvement. It operates in the business segments of Direct Offices, Education practice and International Licensees. The company derives revenue from providing training and consulting services, and through the selling of books, audio media, and other related products. It has a business presence in the United States and other international countries.

Earnings

see more
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-31
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0300.270 0.2400
REV55.370M61.259M5.889M

Franklin Covey Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Franklin Covey (FC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE: FC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Franklin Covey's (FC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Franklin Covey (FC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Franklin Covey (NYSE: FC) was reported by Roth Capital on July 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 45.00 expecting FC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 0.92% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Franklin Covey (FC)?

A

The stock price for Franklin Covey (NYSE: FC) is $44.59 last updated Today at 8:59:12 PM.

Q

Does Franklin Covey (FC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Franklin Covey.

Q

When is Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) reporting earnings?

A

Franklin Covey’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 31, 2022.

Q

Is Franklin Covey (FC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Franklin Covey.

Q

What sector and industry does Franklin Covey (FC) operate in?

A

Franklin Covey is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.