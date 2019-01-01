|Q2 2022
|0.030
|0.270
|0.2400
|REV
|55.370M
|61.259M
|5.889M
You can purchase shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE: FC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Franklin Covey’s space includes: CoStar Gr (NASDAQ:CSGP), CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI), Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J), IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) and Science Applications Intl (NYSE:SAIC).
The latest price target for Franklin Covey (NYSE: FC) was reported by Roth Capital on July 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 45.00 expecting FC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 0.92% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Franklin Covey (NYSE: FC) is $44.59 last updated Today at 8:59:12 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Franklin Covey.
Franklin Covey’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 31, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Franklin Covey.
Franklin Covey is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.