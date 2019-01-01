QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
126.57 - 129.19
Vol / Avg.
1M/2.6M
Div / Yield
0.68/0.54%
52 Wk
120.08 - 148.93
Mkt Cap
35.7B
Payout Ratio
30.49
Open
127.88
P/E
56.99
EPS
0.23
Shares
281.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - 2 hours ago
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 9:15AM
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 2:01PM
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 7:18AM
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 8:53AM
Benzinga - Feb 2, 2022, 3:56PM
Benzinga - Feb 2, 2022, 3:31PM
Benzinga - Feb 2, 2022, 3:19PM
Benzinga - Feb 2, 2022, 3:03PM
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 4:23PM
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 4:20PM
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 4:13PM
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 4:05PM
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 4:05PM
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 4:04PM
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 4:03PM
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022, 4:05PM
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022, 1:00PM
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022, 10:27AM
Benzinga - Jan 28, 2022, 4:30AM
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 8:30AM
Benzinga - Jan 25, 2022, 10:08AM
Benzinga - Jan 25, 2022, 9:05AM
load more
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Entertainment
EA is one of the world's largest third-party video game publishers and has transitioned from a console-based video game publisher to the one of the largest publishers on consoles, PC, and mobile. The firm owns number of large franchises, including Madden, FIFA, Battlefield, Apex Legends, Mass Effect, Dragon's Age, and Need for Speed.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS3.2203.200 -0.0200
REV2.670B2.577B-93.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Electronic Arts Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Electronic Arts (EA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Electronic Arts's (EA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Electronic Arts (EA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) was reported by Wells Fargo on February 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 155.00 expecting EA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 22.22% upside). 27 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Electronic Arts (EA)?

A

The stock price for Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is $126.82 last updated Today at 7:56:13 PM.

Q

Does Electronic Arts (EA) pay a dividend?

A

The next Electronic Arts (EA) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-08.

Q

When is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) reporting earnings?

A

Electronic Arts’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Electronic Arts (EA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Electronic Arts.

Q

What sector and industry does Electronic Arts (EA) operate in?

A

Electronic Arts is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.