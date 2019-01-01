|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Credicorp (NYSE: BAP) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Credicorp’s space includes: Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN), Citigroup (NYSE:C), ING Groep (NYSE:ING), Bank Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) and JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).
The latest price target for Credicorp (NYSE: BAP) was reported by HSBC on August 27, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 130.00 expecting BAP to fall to within 12 months (a possible -14.29% downside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Credicorp (NYSE: BAP) is $151.67 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 7, 2021 to stockholders of record on September 14, 2021.
Credicorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Credicorp.
Credicorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NYSE.