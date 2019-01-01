QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/416.6K
Div / Yield
1.21/0.80%
52 Wk
88.67 - 165.29
Mkt Cap
12.1B
Payout Ratio
11.26
Open
-
P/E
12.8
EPS
13.34
Shares
79.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Credicorp Ltd is a financial services company in Peru. It is involved mainly in commercial banking, providing trade finance, corporate finance, and leasing services. The company also offers insurance for commercial property, transportation, automobile, life, health, and investment banking services: brokerage services, asset management, trust, custody and securitization services, trading and investment, and pension fund business. The company operates the following subsidiaries: Banco de Credito del Peru, Atlantic Security Bank, Prima AFP, El Pacifico-Peruano Suiza Compania de Seguros y Reaseguros, Credicorp Capital, and BCP Bolivia.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS13.240
REV3.860B

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Credicorp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Credicorp (BAP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Credicorp (NYSE: BAP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Credicorp's (BAP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Credicorp (BAP) stock?

A

The latest price target for Credicorp (NYSE: BAP) was reported by HSBC on August 27, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 130.00 expecting BAP to fall to within 12 months (a possible -14.29% downside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Credicorp (BAP)?

A

The stock price for Credicorp (NYSE: BAP) is $151.67 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Credicorp (BAP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 7, 2021 to stockholders of record on September 14, 2021.

Q

When is Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) reporting earnings?

A

Credicorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Credicorp (BAP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Credicorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Credicorp (BAP) operate in?

A

Credicorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NYSE.