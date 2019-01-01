Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd designs, develops and supplies a portfolio of power semiconductors targeting various applications, including personal computers, flat-panel TVs, LED lighting, smartphones, battery packs, consumer and industrial motor controls and power supplies for TVs, computers, servers and telecommunications equipment. It generates revenue mainly from the sale of power semiconductors, consisting of power discretes and power ICs with a presence in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and other countries.