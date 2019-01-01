QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
48.82 - 53.65
Vol / Avg.
578.6K/656.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
23.66 - 64
Mkt Cap
1.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
52
P/E
3.17
EPS
14.4
Shares
26.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 5 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 2:11PM
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 4:02PM
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 4:01PM
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 5:02AM
Benzinga - Dec 15, 2021, 11:54AM
Benzinga - Dec 8, 2021, 9:21AM
Benzinga - Dec 7, 2021, 9:15AM
Benzinga - Dec 2, 2021, 8:06AM
Benzinga - Nov 30, 2021, 9:42AM
Benzinga - Nov 22, 2021, 10:46AM
load more
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd designs, develops and supplies a portfolio of power semiconductors targeting various applications, including personal computers, flat-panel TVs, LED lighting, smartphones, battery packs, consumer and industrial motor controls and power supplies for TVs, computers, servers and telecommunications equipment. It generates revenue mainly from the sale of power semiconductors, consisting of power discretes and power ICs with a presence in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and other countries.

Earnings

see more
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.0401.200 0.1600
REV188.000M193.319M5.319M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Alpha & Omega Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Alpha & Omega (AOSL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Alpha & Omega (NASDAQ: AOSL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Alpha & Omega's (AOSL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Alpha & Omega (AOSL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Alpha & Omega (NASDAQ: AOSL) was reported by B. Riley Securities on December 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 67.00 expecting AOSL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 33.55% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Alpha & Omega (AOSL)?

A

The stock price for Alpha & Omega (NASDAQ: AOSL) is $50.17 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Alpha & Omega (AOSL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Alpha & Omega.

Q

When is Alpha & Omega (NASDAQ:AOSL) reporting earnings?

A

Alpha & Omega’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Alpha & Omega (AOSL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Alpha & Omega.

Q

What sector and industry does Alpha & Omega (AOSL) operate in?

A

Alpha & Omega is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.