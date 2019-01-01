|Q3 2022
|1.040
|1.200
|0.1600
|REV
|188.000M
|193.319M
|5.319M
You can purchase shares of Alpha & Omega (NASDAQ: AOSL) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Alpha & Omega’s space includes: MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL), Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN), NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC), Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) and Indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI).
The latest price target for Alpha & Omega (NASDAQ: AOSL) was reported by B. Riley Securities on December 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 67.00 expecting AOSL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 33.55% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Alpha & Omega (NASDAQ: AOSL) is $50.17 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Alpha & Omega.
Alpha & Omega’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Alpha & Omega.
Alpha & Omega is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.