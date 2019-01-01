|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.020
|-0.190
|-0.1700
|REV
|409.100M
|435.229M
|26.129M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Sunrun’s space includes: SES AI (NYSE:SES), ABB (NYSE:ABB), Atkore (NYSE:ATKR), FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) and Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR).
The latest price target for Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN) was reported by Wolfe Research on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 43.00 expecting RUN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 76.37% upside). 21 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN) is $24.38 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Sunrun.
Sunrun’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Sunrun.
Sunrun is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.