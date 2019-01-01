QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
18.61 - 24.53
Vol / Avg.
13.4M/6.9M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
19.9 - 68.88
Mkt Cap
5.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
19
P/E
-
EPS
-0.19
Shares
208.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - 8 hours ago
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 17, 2022, 4:04PM
Benzinga - Feb 17, 2022, 4:03PM
Benzinga - Jan 28, 2022, 11:42AM
Benzinga - Jan 24, 2022, 10:11AM
load more
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Electrical Equipment
Sunrun is engaged in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company acquires customers directly and through relationships with various solar and strategic partners. The solar systems are constructed either by Sunrun or by Sunrun's partners and are owned by the company. Sunrun's customers typically enter into 20- to 25-year agreements to utilize its solar energy system. The company also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, and solar leads generated to customers.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.020-0.190 -0.1700
REV409.100M435.229M26.129M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Sunrun Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sunrun (RUN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sunrun's (RUN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Sunrun (RUN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN) was reported by Wolfe Research on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 43.00 expecting RUN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 76.37% upside). 21 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Sunrun (RUN)?

A

The stock price for Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN) is $24.38 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sunrun (RUN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sunrun.

Q

When is Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) reporting earnings?

A

Sunrun’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Sunrun (RUN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sunrun.

Q

What sector and industry does Sunrun (RUN) operate in?

A

Sunrun is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.