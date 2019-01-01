|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-02
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Rimini Street (NASDAQ: RMNI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Rimini Street’s space includes: NextNav (NASDAQ:NN), Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT), OneConnect Financial Tech (NYSE:OCFT), Cloopen Group Holding (NYSE:RAAS) and CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD).
The latest price target for Rimini Street (NASDAQ: RMNI) was reported by Roth Capital on January 19, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.00 expecting RMNI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 74.67% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Rimini Street (NASDAQ: RMNI) is $4.58 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Rimini Street.
Rimini Street’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Rimini Street.
Rimini Street is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.