Range
4.19 - 4.61
Vol / Avg.
555.2K/660.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.36 - 11.52
Mkt Cap
398.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
4.2
P/E
-
EPS
-0.08
Shares
86.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Rimini Street Inc is a provider of enterprise software support products and services and the third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products based in the United States. Some of its products include Oracle E-business suite, Oracle Retail, Peoplesoft, SAP business suite, and Agile PLM, which are offered to various industries, including manufacturing, public sector companies, retail, and education.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-02
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Rimini Street Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rimini Street (RMNI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rimini Street (NASDAQ: RMNI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Rimini Street's (RMNI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Rimini Street (RMNI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Rimini Street (NASDAQ: RMNI) was reported by Roth Capital on January 19, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.00 expecting RMNI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 74.67% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Rimini Street (RMNI)?

A

The stock price for Rimini Street (NASDAQ: RMNI) is $4.58 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rimini Street (RMNI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rimini Street.

Q

When is Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) reporting earnings?

A

Rimini Street’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Rimini Street (RMNI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rimini Street.

Q

What sector and industry does Rimini Street (RMNI) operate in?

A

Rimini Street is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.