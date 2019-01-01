Based in Toronto, Barrick Gold is one of the world's largest gold producers, operating mines in North America, South America, Australia, and Africa. In 2020, the firm produced nearly 4.8 million attributable ounces of gold and nearly 460 million pounds of copper. As of Dec. 31, 2020, Barrick had 68 million ounces and 13 billion pounds of proven and probable gold and copper reserves, respectively.