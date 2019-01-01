QQQ
Range
22.7 - 23.18
Vol / Avg.
23.8M/19.1M
Div / Yield
0.4/1.76%
52 Wk
17.27 - 25.37
Mkt Cap
40.7B
Payout Ratio
31.58
Open
22.7
P/E
19.96
EPS
0.2
Shares
1.8B
Outstanding
Based in Toronto, Barrick Gold is one of the world's largest gold producers, operating mines in North America, South America, Australia, and Africa. In 2020, the firm produced nearly 4.8 million attributable ounces of gold and nearly 460 million pounds of copper. As of Dec. 31, 2020, Barrick had 68 million ounces and 13 billion pounds of proven and probable gold and copper reserves, respectively.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3100.350 0.0400
REV3.180B3.310B130.000M

Analyst Ratings

Barrick Gold Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Barrick Gold (GOLD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Barrick Gold (NYSE: GOLD) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Barrick Gold's (GOLD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Barrick Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Barrick Gold (GOLD) stock?

A

The latest price target for Barrick Gold (NYSE: GOLD) was reported by Barclays on October 18, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 27.00 expecting GOLD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 18.11% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Barrick Gold (GOLD)?

A

The stock price for Barrick Gold (NYSE: GOLD) is $22.86 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Barrick Gold (GOLD) pay a dividend?

A

The next Barrick Gold (GOLD) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-25.

Q

When is Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) reporting earnings?

A

Barrick Gold’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Barrick Gold (GOLD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Barrick Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Barrick Gold (GOLD) operate in?

A

Barrick Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.