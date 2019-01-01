QQQ
Range
17.38 - 17.82
Vol / Avg.
88.5K/875.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
13.02 - 18.13
Mkt Cap
2.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
17.58
P/E
292.33
EPS
0.17
Shares
156.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology. Industry: IT Services
Verra Mobility Corp provides smart transportation solutions. The company develops and uses technology and data intelligence to help make transportation safer and easier. It operates in two segments namely Government Solutions which delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. Commercial Services segment delivers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners and violation issuing authorities. It generates maximum revenue from the Commercial Services segment.

Verra Mobility Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Verra Mobility (VRRM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Verra Mobility (NASDAQ: VRRM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Verra Mobility's (VRRM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Verra Mobility (VRRM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Verra Mobility (NASDAQ: VRRM) was reported by Credit Suisse on November 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 19.00 expecting VRRM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 8.26% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Verra Mobility (VRRM)?

A

The stock price for Verra Mobility (NASDAQ: VRRM) is $17.55 last updated Today at 3:33:50 PM.

Q

Does Verra Mobility (VRRM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Verra Mobility.

Q

When is Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) reporting earnings?

A

Verra Mobility’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Verra Mobility (VRRM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Verra Mobility.

Q

What sector and industry does Verra Mobility (VRRM) operate in?

A

Verra Mobility is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.