|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.910
|0.900
|-0.0100
|REV
|4.150B
|3.880B
|-270.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Dominion Energy’s space includes: Ameren (NYSE:AEE), CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP), Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE), CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) and Avista (NYSE:AVA).
The latest price target for Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 82.00 expecting D to rise to within 12 months (a possible 4.99% upside). 16 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) is $78.1 last updated Today at 6:03:05 PM.
The next Dominion Energy (D) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-03.
Dominion Energy’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Dominion Energy.
Dominion Energy is in the Utilities sector and Multi-Utilities industry. They are listed on the NYSE.