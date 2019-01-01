QQQ
Range
78.03 - 79.79
Vol / Avg.
1M/3.2M
Div / Yield
2.67/3.36%
52 Wk
67.85 - 81.67
Mkt Cap
63.3B
Payout Ratio
79
Open
79.48
P/E
24.88
EPS
1.66
Shares
809.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Multi-Utilities
Based in Richmond, Virginia, Dominion Energy is an integrated energy company with approximately 30 gigawatts of electric generation capacity and more than 90,000 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines. Dominion owns a liquefied natural gas export facility in Maryland and is now beginning a 5.2 GW wind farm 27 miles off the Virginia Beach coast.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.9100.900 -0.0100
REV4.150B3.880B-270.000M

Analyst Ratings

Dominion Energy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Dominion Energy (D) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Dominion Energy's (D) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Dominion Energy (D) stock?

A

The latest price target for Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 82.00 expecting D to rise to within 12 months (a possible 4.99% upside). 16 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Dominion Energy (D)?

A

The stock price for Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) is $78.1 last updated Today at 6:03:05 PM.

Q

Does Dominion Energy (D) pay a dividend?

A

The next Dominion Energy (D) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-03.

Q

When is Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) reporting earnings?

A

Dominion Energy’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Dominion Energy (D) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dominion Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Dominion Energy (D) operate in?

A

Dominion Energy is in the Utilities sector and Multi-Utilities industry. They are listed on the NYSE.