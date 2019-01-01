QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
1.02 - 1.06
Vol / Avg.
2.3M/2.1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.99 - 2.23
Mkt Cap
331.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.06
P/E
-
EPS
-0.08
Shares
321.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 6:52AM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 5:52AM
Benzinga - Nov 1, 2021, 4:21PM
Benzinga - Oct 25, 2021, 4:49PM
Benzinga - Oct 25, 2021, 4:32PM
Benzinga - Oct 18, 2021, 7:32AM
Benzinga - Oct 11, 2021, 4:46PM
Benzinga - Oct 11, 2021, 4:44PM
Benzinga - Aug 16, 2021, 4:09PM
Benzinga - Jun 18, 2021, 7:20AM
Benzinga - Jun 18, 2021, 6:31AM
Benzinga - Jun 17, 2021, 4:36PM
Benzinga - Jun 17, 2021, 4:30PM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Geron Corp is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of cancer treatments. The company's leading drug in development, Imelstat, is being tested for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, which are disorders of the blood, and myelofibrosis, which is a rare blood cancer affecting bone marrow. The company earns revenue through collaboration agreements, milestones, royalties, and licensing arrangements. Geron possesses global rights to this drug.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-10
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Geron Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Geron (GERN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Geron (NASDAQ: GERN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Geron's (GERN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Geron (GERN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Geron (NASDAQ: GERN) was reported by Baird on November 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.00 expecting GERN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 288.35% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Geron (GERN)?

A

The stock price for Geron (NASDAQ: GERN) is $1.03 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Geron (GERN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Geron.

Q

When is Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) reporting earnings?

A

Geron’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Geron (GERN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Geron.

Q

What sector and industry does Geron (GERN) operate in?

A

Geron is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.