|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-10
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Geron (NASDAQ: GERN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Geron’s space includes: Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK), KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV), Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE), Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) and Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN).
The latest price target for Geron (NASDAQ: GERN) was reported by Baird on November 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.00 expecting GERN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 288.35% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Geron (NASDAQ: GERN) is $1.03 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Geron.
Geron’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Geron.
Geron is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.