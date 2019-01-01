QQQ
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
Cardinal Health is a leading pharmaceutical wholesaler, engaged in the sourcing and distribution of branded, generic, and specialty pharmaceutical products to pharmacies (retail chains, independent, and mail-order), hospitals networks, and healthcare providers. Along with AmerisourceBergen and McKesson, the three compose well over 90% of the U.S. pharmaceutical wholesale industry. Cardinal Health also supplies medical-surgical products and equipment to healthcare facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.2301.270 0.0400
REV45.570B45.457B-113.000M

Analyst Ratings

Cardinal Health Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cardinal Health (CAH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cardinal Health's (CAH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Cardinal Health (CAH) stock?

A

The latest price target for Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) was reported by Credit Suisse on February 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 58.00 expecting CAH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 7.57% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Cardinal Health (CAH)?

A

The stock price for Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) is $53.92 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cardinal Health (CAH) pay a dividend?

A

The next Cardinal Health (CAH) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-31.

Q

When is Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) reporting earnings?

A

Cardinal Health’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Cardinal Health (CAH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cardinal Health.

Q

What sector and industry does Cardinal Health (CAH) operate in?

A

Cardinal Health is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.