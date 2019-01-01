|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ: SUNS) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in SLR Senior Investment’s space includes: Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN), Sculptor Capital (NYSE:SCU), Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR), Investcorp Credit (NASDAQ:ICMB) and Silvercrest Asset Mgmt (NASDAQ:SAMG).
The latest price target for SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ: SUNS) was reported by Oppenheimer on June 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 16.00 expecting SUNS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 18.52% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ: SUNS) is $13.5 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 16, 2022.
SLR Senior Investment’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for SLR Senior Investment.
SLR Senior Investment is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.