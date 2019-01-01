QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/48.6K
Div / Yield
1.2/8.89%
52 Wk
13.25 - 16.41
Mkt Cap
216.7M
Payout Ratio
105.26
Open
-
P/E
11.84
EPS
0.15
Shares
16M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Dec 1, 2021, 4:09PM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 6:01PM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 4:20PM
Benzinga - Aug 3, 2021, 4:26PM
Benzinga - Jun 16, 2021, 8:50AM
Benzinga - Feb 26, 2021, 7:41AM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
SLR Senior Investment Corp is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company. It invest in senior secured loans of private middle market companies to generate current income that is distributed to shareholders monthly. It collaborates with U.S. middle market businesses across a diversity of industries to deliver customized debt financing solutions.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.290

(EXPECTED) 2022-03-01

REV8.250M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

SLR Senior Investment Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SLR Senior Investment (SUNS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ: SUNS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SLR Senior Investment's (SUNS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for SLR Senior Investment (SUNS) stock?

A

The latest price target for SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ: SUNS) was reported by Oppenheimer on June 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 16.00 expecting SUNS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 18.52% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for SLR Senior Investment (SUNS)?

A

The stock price for SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ: SUNS) is $13.5 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SLR Senior Investment (SUNS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 16, 2022.

Q

When is SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) reporting earnings?

A

SLR Senior Investment’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is SLR Senior Investment (SUNS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SLR Senior Investment.

Q

What sector and industry does SLR Senior Investment (SUNS) operate in?

A

SLR Senior Investment is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.