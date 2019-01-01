Clearway Energy Inc is an electric utility company that owns, operates, and acquires contracted renewable and conventional energy generation and thermal infrastructure assets across the U.S. The company segments its operations into conventional generation, renewables and thermal divisions. Together, these groups control a portfolio of natural gas, oil, solar, and wind-fueled power-producing facilities. Most of the energy produced by the NRG Yield can be derived from its renewable assets. Almost all of the revenue generated by the company comes from selling energy and capacity under long-term, fixed-price agreements to local utilities. NRG Yield's conventional generation, renewables, and thermal business segments each contribute significantly to the firm's total income.