Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Wireless Telecommunication Services
Deutsche Telekom merged its T-Mobile USA unit with prepaid specialist MetroPCS in 2013, creating T-Mobile US. Following the merger, the firm provided nationwide service in major markets but spottier coverage elsewhere. T-Mobile spent aggressively on low-frequency spectrum, well suited to broad coverage, and has substantially expanded its geographic footprint. This expansion, coupled with aggressive marketing and innovative offerings, produced rapid customer growth. With the Sprint acquisition, the firm's scale now roughly matches its larger rivals: T-Mobile now serves 70 million postpaid and 21 million prepaid phone customers, equal to nearly 30% of the U.S. retail wireless market. In addition, the firm provides wholesale service to resellers.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1800.340 0.1600
REV21.090B20.785B-305.000M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

T-Mobile US Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy T-Mobile US (TMUS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are T-Mobile US's (TMUS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for T-Mobile US (TMUS) stock?

A

The latest price target for T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 150.00 expecting TMUS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 21.30% upside). 22 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for T-Mobile US (TMUS)?

A

The stock price for T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS) is $123.66 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does T-Mobile US (TMUS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.69 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 15, 2015 to stockholders of record on August 28, 2015.

Q

When is T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) reporting earnings?

A

T-Mobile US’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is T-Mobile US (TMUS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for T-Mobile US.

Q

What sector and industry does T-Mobile US (TMUS) operate in?

A

T-Mobile US is in the Communication Services sector and Wireless Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.