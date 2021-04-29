 Skip to main content

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 29, 2021 10:27am
Before 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, 441 companies set new 52-week highs.

Noteworthy Mentions:

  • The largest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high was Facebook (NASDAQ:FB).
  • Tortoise Energy (NYSE:NDP) was the smallest Company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • Willamette Valley (NASDAQ:WVVI) traded up 49.73% to reach its 52-week high, making it the biggest gainer.

Stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Thursday are as follows:

  • Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) shares set a new yearly high of $331.80 this morning. The stock was up 5.89% on the session.
  • Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) shares set a new 52-week high of $41.05 on Thursday, moving up 1.95%.
  • Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) shares broke to $46.11 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.0%.
  • Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) shares set a new 52-week high of $132.29 on Thursday, moving up 0.27%.
  • United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $200.51. Shares traded up 0.71%.
  • Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) stock set a new 52-week high of $96.48 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.62%.
  • Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) stock set a new 52-week high of $70.95 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.17%.
  • HSBC Holdings (NYSE:HSBC) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $31.89. Shares traded up 3.28%.
  • Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) shares were up 0.52% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $83.80.
  • Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) shares set a new 52-week high of $69.53 on Thursday, moving up 0.73%.
  • American Express (NYSE:AXP) stock set a new 52-week high of $154.32 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.56%.
  • Vale (NYSE:VALE) stock made a new 52-week high of $21.09 Thursday. The stock was up 0.33% for the day.
  • Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) shares were down 0.16% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $2,516.00 for a change of down 0.16%.
  • U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) shares were up 1.51% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $59.94 for a change of up 1.51%.
  • PNC Financial Services Gr (NYSE:PNC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $189.36. The stock traded up 2.02% on the session.
  • Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) shares set a new yearly high of $38.56 this morning. The stock was up 0.8% on the session.
  • Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) shares hit a new 52-week high of $231.30. The stock traded up 0.2% on the session.
  • Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) shares were up 1.64% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $21.40.
  • Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $135.32. The stock traded up 0.84% on the session.
  • Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) shares hit a yearly high of $148.00. The stock traded up 1.66% on the session.
  • Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) shares broke to $3.86 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.85%.
  • Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) stock made a new 52-week high of $90.42 Thursday. The stock was up 1.33% for the day.
  • Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $95.99. The stock traded up 0.38% on the session.
  • Waste Management (NYSE:WM) shares were up 0.92% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $137.53.
  • MetLife (NYSE:MET) stock hit a yearly high price of $64.80. The stock was up 1.41% for the day.
  • Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) shares were down 1.16% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $39.98 for a change of down 1.16%.
  • General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) shares set a new yearly high of $190.89 this morning. The stock was up 2.66% on the session.
  • ING Groep (NYSE:ING) shares were up 1.9% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.15.
  • Align Tech (NASDAQ:ALGN) shares set a new yearly high of $647.20 this morning. The stock was up 1.58% on the session.
  • Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) shares hit $130.65 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.6%.
  • Canadian Imperial Bank (NYSE:CM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $104.23. The stock traded up 0.44% on the session.
  • Barclays (NYSE:BCS) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.67 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.19%.
  • IQVIA Holdings (NYSE:IQV) shares hit a yearly high of $237.47. The stock traded down 0.49% on the session.
  • TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $137.16. The stock traded up 0.29% on the session.
  • Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) stock hit a yearly high price of $2.51. The stock was up 1.01% for the day.
  • Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) shares set a new 52-week high of $50.05 on Thursday, moving up 1.58%.
  • BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) shares hit $184.73 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.75%.
  • HP (NYSE:HPQ) shares set a new 52-week high of $34.87 on Thursday, moving up 0.79%.
  • BCE (NYSE:BCE) shares hit $47.54 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.28%.
  • American Intl Gr (NYSE:AIG) shares broke to $49.40 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.24%.
  • Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) stock set a new 52-week high of $125.54 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.59%.
  • Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) shares broke to $101.48 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.53%.
  • Allstate (NYSE:ALL) shares broke to $127.08 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.26%.
  • Alcon (NYSE:ALC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $76.52. The stock traded down 0.17% on the session.
  • O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) stock hit a yearly high price of $544.45. The stock was up 2.08% for the day.
  • Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH) shares broke to $180.36 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.7%.
  • Aflac (NYSE:AFL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $54.87 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.74%.
  • Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) shares hit a yearly high of $132.69. The stock traded up 1.23% on the session.
  • VF (NYSE:VFC) shares hit $90.79 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.36%.
  • Archer-Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) shares hit a yearly high of $63.75. The stock traded up 0.59% on the session.
  • Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS) shares hit $113.48 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.15%.
  • Hershey (NYSE:HSY) shares were up 2.69% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $164.24 for a change of up 2.69%.
  • Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) shares were up 1.58% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $204.00.
  • KKR & Co (NYSE:KKR) shares set a new 52-week high of $57.16 on Thursday, moving up 0.58%.
  • First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $186.60 with a daily change of up 1.53%.
  • Welltower (NYSE:WELL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $77.53 with a daily change of up 2.14%.
  • Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) shares were up 1.06% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $54.59.
  • Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $247.98 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.31%.
  • SVB Finl Gr (NASDAQ:SIVB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $586.78 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.98%.
  • AMETEK (NYSE:AME) shares were up 0.55% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $136.20.
  • Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) shares set a new 52-week high of $40.56 on Thursday, moving up 1.99%.
  • Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) shares were up 1.27% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $260.64.
  • Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $24.75. The stock traded up 1.17% on the session.
  • Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) stock set a new 52-week high of $40.75 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.68%.
  • Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.00 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.38%.
  • CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) shares were up 2.58% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $85.60.
  • MPLX (NYSE:MPLX) stock hit a yearly high price of $27.58. The stock was up 0.7% for the day.
  • Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG) shares hit $141.56 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.89%.
  • Realty Income (NYSE:O) shares hit $71.83 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.67%.
  • Laboratory Corp (NYSE:LH) stock set a new 52-week high of $269.95 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.71%.
  • Coca-Cola European (NYSE:CCEP) stock set a new 52-week high of $57.38 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.16%.
  • Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $44.09. Shares traded up 2.07%.
  • Nucor (NYSE:NUE) shares hit $83.11 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.31%.
  • West Pharmaceutical Servs (NYSE:WST) shares were up 1.08% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $332.34.
  • Hess (NYSE:HES) shares set a new 52-week high of $78.22 on Thursday, moving up 2.62%.
  • ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) shares were up 2.34% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $53.67.
  • Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $113.57. Shares traded up 1.25%.
  • International Paper (NYSE:IP) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $58.95. Shares traded up 0.9%.
  • CGI (NYSE:GIB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $89.24 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.24%.
  • Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) shares hit $201.68 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.99%.
  • W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) shares were up 0.93% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $427.95 for a change of up 0.93%.
  • Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $96.16 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.41%.
  • Dover (NYSE:DOV) shares were up 1.0% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $150.13.
  • KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) shares hit a yearly high of $22.10. The stock traded up 2.22% on the session.
  • MGM Resorts Intl (NYSE:MGM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $42.80. The stock traded down 1.79% on the session.
  • Imperial Oil (AMEX:IMO) shares broke to $27.60 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.44%.
  • Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) shares were up 0.12% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $306.46 for a change of up 0.12%.
  • Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) stock made a new 52-week high of $148.98 Thursday. The stock was up 1.14% for the day.
  • Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) shares hit $34.82 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.46%.
  • Cheniere Energy (AMEX:LNG) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $77.68. Shares traded up 1.37%.
  • Heico (NYSE:HEI) shares hit $142.74 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.43%.
  • Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) shares were up 1.38% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $51.60 for a change of up 1.38%.
  • Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) shares were down 2.06% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $33.99.
  • Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $166.62 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.09%.
  • NVR (NYSE:NVR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $5,090.00. The stock traded up 0.68% on the session.
  • Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $126.69 with a daily change of up 1.44%.
  • Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) shares hit a yearly high of $112.25. The stock traded up 4.15% on the session.
  • Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) shares were up 1.99% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $83.17.
  • Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) shares were up 1.62% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $46.05.
  • Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $31.25 with a daily change of up 1.55%.
  • VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) shares hit a yearly high of $31.87. The stock traded up 0.86% on the session.
  • Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) stock hit a yearly high price of $457.79. The stock was up 1.11% for the day.
  • Westinghouse Air Brake (NYSE:WAB) shares broke to $86.75 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.23%.
  • PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) shares broke to $59.65 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.79%.
  • Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) shares were up 0.3% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $26.95.
  • RH (NYSE:RH) shares hit $733.05 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.58%.
  • Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $42.94 with a daily change of up 0.75%.
  • Equitable Holdings (NYSE:EQH) shares were up 1.72% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $35.13 for a change of up 1.72%.
  • Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $261.50. The stock traded up 3.14% on the session.
  • Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) shares were up 1.84% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $260.37.
  • Loews (NYSE:L) shares set a new 52-week high of $56.20 on Thursday, moving up 1.19%.
  • LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $49.33 with a daily change of up 7.32%.
  • WestRock (NYSE:WRK) shares hit $56.35 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.55%.
  • Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) shares were up 1.31% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $211.83.
  • Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $29.12. Shares traded up 0.29%.
  • Textron (NYSE:TXT) shares hit a yearly high of $63.51. The stock traded up 2.69% on the session.
  • Packaging Corp of America (NYSE:PKG) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $148.41. Shares traded up 1.31%.
  • Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $36.79. Shares traded up 0.5%.
  • Fidelity National Finl (NYSE:FNF) stock made a new 52-week high of $46.67 Thursday. The stock was up 1.62% for the day.
  • Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $48.59 with a daily change of up 1.6%.
  • Companhia Siderurgica (NYSE:SID) shares set a new yearly high of $9.70 this morning. The stock was down 0.21% on the session.
  • Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) shares set a new 52-week high of $56.27 on Thursday, moving up 1.41%.
  • Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) shares set a new yearly high of $13.98 this morning. The stock was up 5.45% on the session.
  • Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) stock set a new 52-week high of $18.48 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.38%.
  • Gap (NYSE:GPS) shares hit a yearly high of $34.86. The stock traded up 0.2% on the session.
  • Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) stock made a new 52-week high of $150.87 Thursday. The stock was up 1.92% for the day.
  • Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $27.60. Shares traded up 1.03%.
  • Equity Lifestyle Props (NYSE:ELS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $69.66 with a daily change of up 1.21%.
  • Interpublic Gr of Cos (NYSE:IPG) shares were up 2.19% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $31.91.
  • LPL Finl Hldgs (NASDAQ:LPLA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $155.00. The stock traded up 1.0% on the session.
  • Floor & Decor Hldgs (NYSE:FND) stock set a new 52-week high of $116.58 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.23%.
  • Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $55.93 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.15%.
  • Athene Holding (NYSE:ATH) shares set a new 52-week high of $60.83 on Thursday, moving up 1.49%.
  • American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $36.73 with a daily change of up 1.02%.
  • Sasol (NYSE:SSL) stock made a new 52-week high of $17.97 Thursday. The stock was up 0.22% for the day.
  • VEREIT (NYSE:VER) stock set a new 52-week high of $49.77 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 19.25%.
  • Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $24.59 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.35%.
  • Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) shares hit $6.53 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of 0.0% (flat).
  • Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) shares hit $64.19 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.36%.
  • MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $36.14. The stock traded up 0.95% on the session.
  • Gaming and Leisure Props (NASDAQ:GLPI) shares set a new yearly high of $46.84 this morning. The stock was up 1.5% on the session.
  • PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $168.28 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.97%.
  • Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) shares hit $269.86 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.65%.
  • Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) shares were up 0.42% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $70.62.
  • Comerica (NYSE:CMA) shares hit $75.98 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.15%.
  • Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) stock set a new 52-week high of $164.92 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.59%.
  • First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) stock made a new 52-week high of $18.73 Thursday. The stock was up 1.72% for the day.
  • The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) stock hit a yearly high price of $185.88. The stock was up 0.51% for the day.
  • Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $33.79 on Thursday morning, moving up 4.2%.
  • Owens-Corning (NYSE:OC) stock set a new 52-week high of $98.00 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.8%.
  • Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $352.10 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.61%.
  • STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) stock made a new 52-week high of $36.40 Thursday. The stock was up 2.2% for the day.
  • Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $146.84 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.24%.
  • Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $21.43. The stock traded up 2.01% on the session.
  • CAE (NYSE:CAE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $31.71. The stock traded up 0.13% on the session.
  • Omega Healthcare (NYSE:OHI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $39.31. The stock traded up 1.82% on the session.
  • Federal Realty Investment (NYSE:FRT) shares set a new 52-week high of $114.78 on Thursday, moving up 2.44%.
  • Huntington Ingalls Indus (NYSE:HII) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $213.97 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.48%.
  • Brunswick (NYSE:BC) shares set a new yearly high of $109.18 this morning. The stock was up 2.69% on the session.
  • AutoNation (NYSE:AN) shares were up 1.31% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $104.33.
  • Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) shares hit a yearly high of $226.60. The stock traded up 0.84% on the session.
  • DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $32.94 with a daily change of up 2.76%.
  • ITT (NYSE:ITT) shares were down 0.06% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $96.39.
  • PVH (NYSE:PVH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $115.95. The stock traded up 1.6% on the session.
  • Jabil (NYSE:JBL) shares were up 0.99% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $55.25 for a change of up 0.99%.
  • Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT) stock set a new 52-week high of $23.48 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.2%.
  • TFI International (NYSE:TFII) shares hit a yearly high of $86.99. The stock traded up 1.02% on the session.
  • FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) shares hit a yearly high of $60.66. The stock traded up 0.27% on the session.
  • Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $184.43 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.13%.
  • Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) shares set a new yearly high of $64.21 this morning. The stock was up 1.99% on the session.
  • Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO) shares were up 0.61% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $132.18.
  • Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) stock hit a yearly high price of $50.48. The stock was up 1.16% for the day.
  • MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) shares reached a new 52-week high of $104.20 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.25%.
  • Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $114.47 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.3%.
  • Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) stock made a new 52-week high of $120.53 Thursday. The stock was up 1.14% for the day.
  • Old Republic Intl (NYSE:ORI) shares were up 1.35% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $24.80.
  • Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $49.44 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.76%.
  • Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) shares set a new 52-week high of $26.24 on Thursday, moving up 1.2%.
  • Post Holdings (NYSE:POST) stock set a new 52-week high of $113.91 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.97%.
  • Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) shares broke to $90.83 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.09%.
  • First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) shares set a new yearly high of $66.77 this morning. The stock was up 1.16% on the session.
  • Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) shares were up 2.94% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $104.93 for a change of up 2.94%.
  • Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) shares set a new 52-week high of $72.77 on Thursday, moving 0.0% (flat).
  • Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) shares broke to $76.05 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.6%.
  • Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $35.49 with a daily change of up 0.37%.
  • Olin (NYSE:OLN) shares were up 3.96% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $44.34 for a change of up 3.96%.
  • Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) shares broke to $29.10 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.41%.
  • Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) shares were up 0.92% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $51.56.
  • WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) shares hit $30.38 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.22%.
  • Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $190.27. The stock traded up 1.04% on the session.
  • Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $22.79. Shares traded up 2.44%.
  • ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) stock hit a yearly high price of $124.42. The stock was down 0.27% for the day.
  • Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) shares were up 1.01% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $66.68.
  • Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $61.20 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 3.5%.
  • Choice Hotels Intl (NYSE:CHH) shares were up 1.2% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $115.80.
  • EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) shares hit a yearly high of $159.29. The stock traded up 1.15% on the session.
  • Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) shares set a new yearly high of $16.23 this morning. The stock was up 2.44% on the session.
  • Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $94.44. Shares traded up 0.3%.
  • Staar Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) shares were down 1.76% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $139.34 for a change of down 1.76%.
  • Avis Budget Gr (NASDAQ:CAR) shares broke to $89.70 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.03%.
  • Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) shares were up 1.11% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $59.89.
  • Essent Gr (NYSE:ESNT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $54.20 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.12%.
  • Evercore (NYSE:EVR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $147.35 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.39%.
  • Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) shares were up 1.68% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $109.59.
  • NCR (NYSE:NCR) shares hit $46.78 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.05%.
  • ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) shares were down 0.7% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $169.00.
  • Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $14.64. Shares traded up 0.59%.
  • ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $110.52. Shares traded down 1.0%.
  • Crane (NYSE:CR) shares broke to $97.26 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.23%.
  • Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) shares were down 0.72% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $59.71 for a change of down 0.72%.
  • Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) shares broke to $31.27 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 6.42%.
  • Spirit Realty Cap (NYSE:SRC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $47.71. The stock traded up 3.04% on the session.
  • Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) stock made a new 52-week high of $130.86 Thursday. The stock was up 1.93% for the day.
  • PacWest Banc (NASDAQ:PACW) shares reached a new 52-week high of $44.81 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.27%.
  • MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) shares were up 1.23% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.68 for a change of up 1.23%.
  • Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $22.05 with a daily change of up 2.91%.
  • Chemours (NYSE:CC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $32.19 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.21%.
  • Select Medical Holdings (NYSE:SEM) shares were up 1.66% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $38.56.
  • Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $29.64 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.17%.
  • nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) shares hit a yearly high of $31.16. The stock traded up 1.75% on the session.
  • Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) shares hit $69.00 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.39%.
  • Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) shares hit a yearly high of $59.56. The stock traded down 1.32% on the session.
  • Armstrong World Indus (NYSE:AWI) shares hit $106.40 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.86%.
  • Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) shares set a new yearly high of $25.30 this morning. The stock was up 1.32% on the session.
  • Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE:AXS) shares broke to $56.33 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.87%.
  • Selective Insurance Gr (NASDAQ:SIGI) stock hit a yearly high price of $78.99. The stock was up 2.23% for the day.
  • Adient (NYSE:ADNT) shares were down 2.88% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $50.98.
  • Inovalon Holdings (NASDAQ:INOV) shares were up 0.58% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $31.12.
  • Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) shares set a new 52-week high of $44.49 on Thursday, moving up 0.77%.
  • Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) shares hit $39.47 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 2.27%.
  • Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) stock made a new 52-week high of $64.31 Thursday. The stock was up 0.66% for the day.
  • Ryder System (NYSE:R) shares hit $81.89 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.03%.
  • Conmed (NYSE:CNMD) stock hit a yearly high price of $146.95. The stock was up 5.4% for the day.
  • Weingarten Realty (NYSE:WRI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $32.77 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.97%.
  • Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) shares were up 2.06% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $48.27 for a change of up 2.06%.
  • Univar Solns (NYSE:UNVR) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $24.40. Shares traded up 2.36%.
  • Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $46.81 with a daily change of up 1.77%.
  • Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) shares set a new yearly high of $21.79 this morning. The stock was up 2.45% on the session.
  • Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) shares were up 1.44% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $28.89.
  • Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) shares broke to $46.55 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.41%.
  • Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) shares were up 2.17% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $51.10.
  • NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) stock made a new 52-week high of $72.56 Thursday. The stock was up 1.18% for the day.
  • Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $69.14. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Greif (NYSE:GEF) shares hit a yearly high of $62.16. The stock traded up 1.42% on the session.
  • Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) stock set a new 52-week high of $104.60 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.4%.
  • Servisfirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) shares set a new yearly high of $66.39 this morning. The stock was up 3.09% on the session.
  • Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) stock made a new 52-week high of $81.00 Thursday. The stock was down 0.05% for the day.
  • Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $24.64. The stock traded up 2.24% on the session.
  • Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) stock hit a yearly high price of $65.15. The stock was down 0.31% for the day.
  • Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) shares were up 2.27% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $35.35 for a change of up 2.27%.
  • Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) shares hit a yearly high of $114.54. The stock traded up 2.4% on the session.
  • AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) shares broke to $79.54 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 9.26%.
  • Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) shares hit a yearly high of $42.37. The stock traded up 0.65% on the session.
  • Lexington Realty (NYSE:LXP) shares hit $12.34 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.61%.
  • Tronox Holdings (NYSE:TROX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $22.48 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 4.19%.
  • Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) shares set a new yearly high of $35.34 this morning. The stock was up 1.18% on the session.
  • CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) shares were up 0.31% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.07.
  • Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $7.57. Shares traded up 2.65%.
  • Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) stock made a new 52-week high of $28.49 Thursday. The stock was up 9.11% for the day.
  • Cabot (NYSE:CBT) shares hit a yearly high of $57.44. The stock traded up 0.64% on the session.
  • Corporate Office Props (NYSE:OFC) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $28.91. Shares traded up 2.31%.
  • Herc Holdings (NYSE:HRI) stock hit a yearly high price of $111.00. The stock was up 0.45% for the day.
  • Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) stock made a new 52-week high of $132.15 Thursday. The stock was up 2.22% for the day.
  • Integer Holdings (NYSE:ITGR) shares were up 0.67% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $98.93 for a change of up 0.67%.
  • Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) shares were up 2.55% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $52.17 for a change of up 2.55%.
  • Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.92 Thursday. The stock was up 3.7% for the day.
  • Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $83.27 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.47%.
  • Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) shares set a new 52-week high of $65.00 on Thursday, moving up 8.29%.
  • Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $19.01 with a daily change of up 1.85%.
  • Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl (NYSE:EXG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $9.66 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.31%.
  • Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) shares set a new yearly high of $24.74 this morning. The stock was up 1.57% on the session.
  • Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) shares hit $32.45 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 11.38%.
  • Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) shares set a new yearly high of $13.06 this morning. The stock was up 4.01% on the session.
  • First BanCorp (NYSE:FBP) shares hit a yearly high of $12.93. The stock traded up 3.8% on the session.
  • Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) shares hit $69.62 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.64%.
  • TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.05 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.3%.
  • Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $15.77 with a daily change of up 0.19%.
  • Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $46.19 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.28%.
  • Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $64.36. The stock traded down 1.01% on the session.
  • Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) stock made a new 52-week high of $74.10 Thursday. The stock was up 4.16% for the day.
  • O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $16.74 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.92%.
  • Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) shares set a new 52-week high of $57.24 on Thursday, moving up 0.11%.
  • Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) shares set a new 52-week high of $74.46 on Thursday, moving up 9.42%.
  • Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) stock set a new 52-week high of $72.67 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.32%.
  • Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $18.05 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.15%.
  • Compass Minerals Intl (NYSE:CMP) stock made a new 52-week high of $70.59 Thursday. The stock was up 1.3% for the day.
  • Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $39.57 with a daily change of up 0.77%.
  • Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) shares were up 1.47% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.88.
  • Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $98.82 with a daily change of up 1.2%.
  • Gabelli Dividend & Income (NYSE:GDV) stock set a new 52-week high of $25.35 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.4%.
  • Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $21.47. The stock traded up 0.47% on the session.
  • At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) shares reached a new 52-week high of $34.76 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.71%.
  • Urban Edge Props (NYSE:UE) shares were up 1.61% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $19.05.
  • Buckle (NYSE:BKE) shares were up 1.57% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $45.53.
  • Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) shares were up 0.96% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $10.58.
  • Apollo Commercial Real (NYSE:ARI) shares hit $15.54 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.25%.
  • Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) shares were up 0.26% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $7.88 for a change of up 0.26%.
  • Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs (NASDAQ:AAWW) shares were up 0.5% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $70.34.
  • EATON VANCE TAX (NYSE:EVT) shares hit a yearly high of $27.23. The stock traded up 0.68% on the session.
  • M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) stock hit a yearly high price of $70.78. The stock was up 2.2% for the day.
  • MFA Finl (NYSE:MFA) shares were up 1.03% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $4.44.
  • Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) stock made a new 52-week high of $19.24 Thursday. The stock was up 0.1% for the day.
  • Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) shares hit a yearly high of $31.40. The stock traded up 0.88% on the session.
  • HNI (NYSE:HNI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $44.49 on Thursday morning, moving up 4.78%.
  • Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $21.81. The stock traded up 2.03% on the session.
  • BlackRock Enhanced Equity (NYSE:BDJ) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.91 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.15%.
  • CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $34.38 with a daily change of up 1.09%.
  • Betterware de Mexico SAB (NASDAQ:BWMX) shares set a new 52-week high of $48.75 on Thursday, moving up 5.01%.
  • Veritex Holdings (NASDAQ:VBTX) stock hit a yearly high price of $34.81. The stock was up 3.64% for the day.
  • Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) shares were up 3.52% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $96.00.
  • TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.33 Thursday. The stock was down 0.33% for the day.
  • Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $94.88. Shares traded up 1.84%.
  • Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ:LNTH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $23.85. The stock traded up 0.89% on the session.
  • Everi Holdings (NYSE:EVRI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $18.29. The stock traded up 0.78% on the session.
  • Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $77.88. Shares traded up 1.25%.
  • Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) stock hit a yearly high price of $40.00. The stock was up 2.62% for the day.
  • Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl (NYSE:ETG) stock made a new 52-week high of $20.20 Thursday. The stock was up 0.47% for the day.
  • Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $36.14 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.03%.
  • Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $67.60 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.8%.
  • H&E Equipment Servs (NASDAQ:HEES) shares broke to $41.85 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.49%.
  • BlackRock Corporate High (NYSE:HYT) shares hit a yearly high of $11.99. The stock traded up 0.34% on the session.
  • Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) shares were up 6.71% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $11.66.
  • Allianzgi NFJ Dividend (NYSE:NFJ) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.71 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.2%.
  • Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $15.51. Shares traded up 0.98%.
  • Schnitzer Steel Indus (NASDAQ:SCHN) stock hit a yearly high price of $48.35. The stock was up 2.06% for the day.
  • MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) shares set a new 52-week high of $81.39 on Thursday, moving up 8.81%.
  • Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) shares were up 1.58% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $10.78.
  • Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) stock made a new 52-week high of $79.65 Thursday. The stock was up 2.1% for the day.
  • Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) stock hit a yearly high price of $22.40. The stock was up 1.76% for the day.
  • Apollo Medical Hlgs (NASDAQ:AMEH) stock hit a yearly high price of $29.00. The stock was down 0.56% for the day.
  • Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.10 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat).
  • Cohen & Steers REIT (NYSE:RNP) shares hit a yearly high of $25.64. The stock traded up 0.39% on the session.
  • Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) shares were up 1.17% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $24.55 for a change of up 1.17%.
  • Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) stock hit a yearly high price of $2.60. The stock was up 1.39% for the day.
  • KKR Real Estate Finance (NYSE:KREF) stock set a new 52-week high of $21.49 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.23%.
  • Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) shares were down 2.36% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $80.99.
  • Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) shares hit $17.84 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.17%.
  • Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) shares set a new 52-week high of $34.53 on Thursday, moving up 4.91%.
  • RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.13 on Thursday, moving up 2.56%.
  • Gen American Invts Co (NYSE:GAM) stock set a new 52-week high of $42.51 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.24%.
  • Aberdeen Total Dynamic (NYSE:AOD) shares set a new 52-week high of $9.82 on Thursday, moving up 0.2%.
  • Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) shares were up 2.24% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $17.84.
  • TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) stock made a new 52-week high of $12.65 Thursday. The stock was up 1.45% for the day.
  • Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLKP) shares were up 0.39% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $27.40 for a change of up 0.39%.
  • Caleres (NYSE:CAL) shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week high of $25.76.
  • Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) stock hit a yearly high price of $34.68. The stock was down 1.48% for the day.
  • PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) shares broke to $15.31 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.13%.
  • Blackrock Enhanced (NYSE:CII) shares hit $20.61 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.56%.
  • Haverty Furniture Cos (NYSE:HVT) shares hit a yearly high of $48.79. The stock traded up 2.86% on the session.
  • AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $31.62 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.45%.
  • Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) shares were up 3.15% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $16.69 for a change of up 3.15%.
  • Unitil (NYSE:UTL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $58.29. The stock traded down 0.55% on the session.
  • John Hancock (NYSE:HTD) shares hit a yearly high of $24.30. The stock traded up 0.43% on the session.
  • OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) shares were up 9.14% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $56.56.
  • Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $58.51 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.19%.
  • Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $24.31. The stock traded up 2.2% on the session.
  • Manitowoc Co (NYSE:MTW) stock set a new 52-week high of $24.13 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.08%.
  • First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $39.25. Shares traded up 0.92%.
  • First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) shares hit a yearly high of $45.00. The stock traded up 3.21% on the session.
  • Genesco (NYSE:GCO) stock made a new 52-week high of $53.56 Thursday. The stock was up 2.43% for the day.
  • Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) shares hit a yearly high of $31.90. The stock traded up 0.54% on the session.
  • CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) shares broke to $21.08 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.97%.
  • Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) shares hit $21.09 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.35%.
  • Cohen & Steers Ltd (NYSE:LDP) shares hit $26.96 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.41%.
  • Blackrock Enhanced Global (NYSE:BOE) shares were up 0.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $12.10.
  • TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.98 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.36%.
  • Granite Point Mortgage (NYSE:GPMT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $13.53 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.28%.
  • Eaton Vance (NYSE:EOI) shares were up 0.76% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.83.
  • Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.41 Thursday. The stock was up 0.1% for the day.
  • Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $11.35 with a daily change of up 0.36%.
  • Titan Intl (NYSE:TWI) shares were down 2.88% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $11.29.
  • Advent Claymore Convt (NYSE:AVK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $18.68 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.65%.
  • Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.22 Thursday. The stock was up 0.99% for the day.
  • IDT (NYSE:IDT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $24.44 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.4%.
  • Dynex Cap (NYSE:DX) shares were up 0.95% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $20.18.
  • Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) stock set a new 52-week high of $23.84 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.29%.
  • Taseko Mines (AMEX:TGB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $2.16 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.48%.
  • CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $11.92 with a daily change of up 2.16%.
  • Duff & Phelps Global (NYSE:DPG) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.58 Thursday. The stock was up 0.21% for the day.
  • Aberdeen Global Premier (NYSE:AWP) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $6.37. Shares traded up 0.79%.
  • Berry (bry) (NASDAQ:BRY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $6.70 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.09%.
  • Wells Fargo Income (AMEX:EAD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $8.64. The stock traded up 0.12% on the session.
  • One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $25.09 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.72%.
  • Sabine Royalty (NYSE:SBR) shares set a new yearly high of $35.99 this morning. The stock was up 1.7% on the session.
  • Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $18.42 with a daily change of up 1.1%.
  • Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) shares were up 0.82% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $24.73.
  • TriplePoint Venture Gwth (NYSE:TPVG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.81 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.22%.
  • Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) shares were up 0.77% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.48.
  • Kirkland's (NASDAQ:KIRK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $33.71 with a daily change of up 5.92%.
  • Brasilagro - Cia Bras (NYSE:LND) shares were up 3.89% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $5.89 for a change of up 3.89%.
  • Eaton Vance Tax-advtgd (NYSE:ETO) stock hit a yearly high price of $29.13. The stock was up 0.8% for the day.
  • Pennant Park Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) shares set a new yearly high of $6.75 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $26.98. Shares traded up 1.13%.
  • Regional Management (NYSE:RM) shares hit a yearly high of $40.28. The stock traded up 1.41% on the session.
  • CapStar Financial Hldgs (NASDAQ:CSTR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $19.25 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.95%.
  • Guggenheim Enhanced (NYSE:GPM) shares broke to $8.73 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.35%.
  • Cohen & Steers Total (NYSE:RFI) stock set a new 52-week high of $16.00 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.78%.
  • MFS Multimarket IT (NYSE:MMT) shares set a new yearly high of $6.60 this morning. The stock was up 0.15% on the session.
  • Greenhill & Co (NYSE:GHL) shares set a new yearly high of $20.01 this morning. The stock was up 0.33% on the session.
  • First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $32.45 with a daily change of up 2.69%.
  • Legg Mason Partners Fund (NYSE:CEM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $25.80. The stock traded up 1.16% on the session.
  • Wells Fargo Multi-Sector (AMEX:ERC) stock made a new 52-week high of $12.75 Thursday. The stock was up 0.16% for the day.
  • Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) stock hit a yearly high price of $10.99. The stock was up 0.46% for the day.
  • Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) shares were up 1.62% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $3.31.
  • First Trust MLP (NYSE:FEI) stock hit a yearly high price of $7.48. The stock was up 1.08% for the day.
  • iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $26.70. The stock traded up 1.1% on the session.
  • Tortoise Energy Infr (NYSE:TYG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $26.77. The stock traded up 1.25% on the session.
  • Kayne Anderson NextGen (NYSE:KMF) shares set a new 52-week high of $6.92 on Thursday, moving up 1.05%.
  • Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $5.69 with a daily change of up 1.18%.
  • BlackRock Capital Inv (NASDAQ:BKCC) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $3.92. Shares traded up 1.55%.
  • Pioneer High IT (NYSE:PHT) shares broke to $9.84 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.31%.
  • ClearBridge Energy (NYSE:EMO) shares were up 2.07% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $20.49 for a change of up 2.07%.
  • Lazydays Holdings (NASDAQ:LAZY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $25.32 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.76%.
  • Lazard Glb Total Return (NYSE:LGI) shares hit $20.41 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.17%.
  • Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) shares were up 2.93% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $19.56 for a change of up 2.93%.
  • Neuberger Berman MLP (AMEX:NML) shares were up 1.56% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $4.55.
  • Lmp Capital & Income Fund (NYSE:SCD) stock set a new 52-week high of $13.51 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.06%.
  • Wells Fargo Global (NYSE:EOD) shares hit a yearly high of $5.52. The stock traded up 0.18% on the session.
  • Delta Apparel (AMEX:DLA) shares hit a yearly high of $34.61. The stock traded up 0.55% on the session.
  • Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) shares set a new yearly high of $8.49 this morning. The stock was down 1.67% on the session.
  • Eastern Co (NASDAQ:EML) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $29.26 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 3.27%.
  • Goldman Sachs MLP (NYSE:GER) stock hit a yearly high price of $10.60. The stock was up 2.02% for the day.
  • Tortoise Midstream Energy (NYSE:NTG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $28.28. The stock traded up 1.75% on the session.
  • ClearBridge Energy MLP (NYSE:CTR) shares set a new 52-week high of $22.64 on Thursday, moving up 2.04%.
  • Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRIN) shares set a new 52-week high of $8.34 on Thursday, moving up 1.96%.
  • Aberdeen Australia Equity (AMEX:IAF) shares were up 0.46% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $6.40.
  • Gabelli Global Small (NYSE:GGZ) shares hit $15.39 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.09%.
  • Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $7.90 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.39%.
  • First Eagle Alternative (NASDAQ:FCRD) shares hit $4.36 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.69%.
  • Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) stock hit a yearly high price of $10.41. The stock was up 0.58% for the day.
  • SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) stock hit a yearly high price of $10.09. The stock was up 0.39% for the day.
  • Cushing® NextGen Infra (NYSE:SZC) shares broke to $45.78 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.02%.
  • Salient Midstream (NYSE:SMM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $5.46. The stock traded up 1.68% on the session.
  • Cohen & Steers MLP Inc (NYSE:MIE) shares were up 1.68% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $3.56.
  • Voya Natural Resources (NYSE:IRR) stock made a new 52-week high of $3.46 Thursday. The stock was up 1.03% for the day.
  • Willamette Valley (NASDAQ:WVVI) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.54 Thursday. The stock was up 49.73% for the day.
  • Fiduciary/Claymore Energy (NYSE:FMO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.70. The stock traded up 1.42% on the session.
  • Center Coast Brookfield (NYSE:CEN) stock made a new 52-week high of $12.41 Thursday. The stock was up 1.68% for the day.
  • Cushing MLP & Infr Total (NYSE:SRV) shares broke to $26.40 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.54%.
  • High Income Securities (NYSE:PCF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $9.47 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.64%.
  • Tortoise Energy (NYSE:NDP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $18.54. The stock traded up 2.94% on the session.

Trust Benzinga for further updates on these and other equities. If these companies continues to break to new levels, Benzinga will keep traders updated.

 

