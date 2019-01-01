|Q1 2022
|3.840
|3.670
|-0.1700
|REV
|33.380B
|33.671B
|291.000M
You can purchase shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Meta Platforms’s space includes: ZipRecruiter (NYSE:ZIP), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP), Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) and Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO).
The latest price target for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) was reported by KGI Securities on February 8, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 270.00 expecting FB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 36.05% upside). 50 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) is $198.45 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Meta Platforms.
Meta Platforms’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Meta Platforms.
Meta Platforms is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.