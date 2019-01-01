QQQ
Range
198.05 - 206.94
Vol / Avg.
44.3M/30.8M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
200.06 - 384.33
Mkt Cap
540.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
204.16
P/E
14.68
EPS
3.72
Shares
2.7B
Outstanding
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Interactive Media & Services
Meta is the world's largest online social network, with 2.5 billion monthly active users. Users engage with each other in different ways, exchanging messages and sharing news events, photos, and videos. On the video side, the firm is in the process of building a library of premium content and monetizing it via ads or subscription revenue. Meta refers to this as Facebook Watch. The firm's ecosystem consists mainly of the Facebook app, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and many features surrounding these products. Users can access Facebook on mobile devices and desktops. Advertising revenue represents more than 90% of the firm's total revenue, with 50% coming from the U.S. and Canada and 25% from Europe. With gross margins above 80%, Meta operates at a 30%-plus margin.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS3.8403.670 -0.1700
REV33.380B33.671B291.000M

Meta Platforms Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Meta Platforms (FB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Meta Platforms's (FB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Meta Platforms (FB) stock?

A

The latest price target for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) was reported by KGI Securities on February 8, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 270.00 expecting FB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 36.05% upside). 50 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Meta Platforms (FB)?

A

The stock price for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) is $198.45 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.

Q

Does Meta Platforms (FB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Meta Platforms.

Q

When is Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) reporting earnings?

A

Meta Platforms’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Meta Platforms (FB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Meta Platforms.

Q

What sector and industry does Meta Platforms (FB) operate in?

A

Meta Platforms is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.