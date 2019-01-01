|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-06
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.400
|1.640
|0.2400
|REV
|241.130M
|256.916M
|15.786M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Essent Gr (NYSE: ESNT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Essent Gr’s space includes: MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG), WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS), Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC), Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) and Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD).
The latest price target for Essent Gr (NYSE: ESNT) was reported by Barclays on January 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 72.00 expecting ESNT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 64.50% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Essent Gr (NYSE: ESNT) is $43.77 last updated Today at 8:59:59 PM.
The next Essent Gr (ESNT) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-09.
Essent Gr’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Essent Gr.
Essent Gr is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.