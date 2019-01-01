QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
Essent Group Ltd is a private mortgage insurance company in the United States. Essent provides credit protection to lenders and mortgage investors by covering a portion of the unpaid principal balance of a mortgage and certain related expenses in the event of a default. By providing capital to mitigate mortgage credit risk, the company allows lenders to make additional mortgage financing available to prospective homeowners. Essent writes mortgage guaranty coverage in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-06
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.4001.640 0.2400
REV241.130M256.916M15.786M

Essent Gr Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Essent Gr (ESNT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Essent Gr (NYSE: ESNT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Essent Gr's (ESNT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Essent Gr (ESNT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Essent Gr (NYSE: ESNT) was reported by Barclays on January 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 72.00 expecting ESNT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 64.50% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Essent Gr (ESNT)?

A

The stock price for Essent Gr (NYSE: ESNT) is $43.77 last updated Today at 8:59:59 PM.

Q

Does Essent Gr (ESNT) pay a dividend?

A

The next Essent Gr (ESNT) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-09.

Q

When is Essent Gr (NYSE:ESNT) reporting earnings?

A

Essent Gr’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.

Q

Is Essent Gr (ESNT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Essent Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Essent Gr (ESNT) operate in?

A

Essent Gr is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.