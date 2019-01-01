QQQ
Range
18.32 - 18.95
Vol / Avg.
267.6K/294.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
14.66 - 24.99
Mkt Cap
1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
18.72
P/E
88.76
EPS
0.02
Shares
56.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Energy Recovery Inc is an engineering-driven technology company. It is engaged in engineering, designing, manufacturing and supplying solutions for industrial fluid flow processes. The company operates in two segments, Water, and Oil and gas, and its products are utilized in these markets to either recycle and convert wasted pressure energy into a usable asset or preserve pumps that are subject to hostile processing environments. It offers energy recovery devices (ERDs) and pumps as well as related products and services to the global reverse osmosis desalination market. The company derives a majority of the revenue from the Water segment. Geographically, the company operates in the US and other international countries.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.110

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24

REV31.650M

Analyst Ratings

Energy Recovery Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Energy Recovery (ERII) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Energy Recovery (NASDAQ: ERII) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Energy Recovery's (ERII) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Energy Recovery (ERII) stock?

A

The latest price target for Energy Recovery (NASDAQ: ERII) was reported by Raymond James on July 7, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting ERII to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Energy Recovery (ERII)?

A

The stock price for Energy Recovery (NASDAQ: ERII) is $18.4 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.

Q

Does Energy Recovery (ERII) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Energy Recovery.

Q

When is Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) reporting earnings?

A

Energy Recovery’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Energy Recovery (ERII) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Energy Recovery.

Q

What sector and industry does Energy Recovery (ERII) operate in?

A

Energy Recovery is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.