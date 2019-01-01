|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.750
|0.780
|0.0300
|REV
|2.470B
|2.734B
|264.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of MPLX (NYSE: MPLX) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for MPLX.
The latest price target for MPLX (NYSE: MPLX) was reported by Raymond James on February 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 37.00 expecting MPLX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 19.47% upside). 16 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for MPLX (NYSE: MPLX) is $30.97 last updated Today at 5:05:06 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 3, 2022.
MPLX’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for MPLX.
MPLX is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.