Range
30.92 - 31.5
Vol / Avg.
1.1M/2.2M
Div / Yield
2.82/8.99%
52 Wk
23.24 - 34.41
Mkt Cap
31.6B
Payout Ratio
96.77
Open
31.35
P/E
10.97
EPS
0.78
Shares
1B
Outstanding
MPLX is a partnership that owns both pipelines and gathering and processing assets with extensive holdings in the Appalachian region. The asset base is made up of pipeline assets dropped down from Marathon Petroleum, its sponsor, and gathering and processing assets from MarkWest, which it acquired in 2015. MPLX also acquired Andeavor Logistics in July 2019.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.7500.780 0.0300
REV2.470B2.734B264.000M

MPLX Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MPLX (MPLX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MPLX (NYSE: MPLX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are MPLX's (MPLX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for MPLX.

Q

What is the target price for MPLX (MPLX) stock?

A

The latest price target for MPLX (NYSE: MPLX) was reported by Raymond James on February 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 37.00 expecting MPLX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 19.47% upside). 16 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for MPLX (MPLX)?

A

The stock price for MPLX (NYSE: MPLX) is $30.97 last updated Today at 5:05:06 PM.

Q

Does MPLX (MPLX) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 3, 2022.

Q

When is MPLX (NYSE:MPLX) reporting earnings?

A

MPLX’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is MPLX (MPLX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MPLX.

Q

What sector and industry does MPLX (MPLX) operate in?

A

MPLX is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.