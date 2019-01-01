QQQ
Range
22.74 - 23.61
Vol / Avg.
1.9M/2M
Div / Yield
0.8/3.35%
52 Wk
19.17 - 25.31
Mkt Cap
4.2B
Payout Ratio
18.53
Open
23.25
P/E
8.34
EPS
0.68
Shares
179.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
Radian Group Inc provides mortgage insurance and services to the real estate and mortgage finance industries. Radian's mortgage insurance provides coverage to lending institutions throughout the United States. Its services include analytics and consulting for buyers and sellers of, and investors in, mortgage- and real estate-related loans and securities and other asset-backed securities. Insurance premiums account for more than three fourths of the company's revenue. Services revenue and investment income are the other principal sources of revenue. Radian stopped writing new international business in 2008. Its only remaining mortgage exposure outside of the United States is in Hong Kong, where the company continues to wind down its business.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.6901.070 0.3800
REV244.900M261.437M16.537M

Analyst Ratings

Radian Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Radian Group (RDN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Radian Group (NYSE: RDN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Radian Group's (RDN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Radian Group (RDN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Radian Group (NYSE: RDN) was reported by B of A Securities on November 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 22.50 expecting RDN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -3.99% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Radian Group (RDN)?

A

The stock price for Radian Group (NYSE: RDN) is $23.435 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Radian Group (RDN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 3, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 17, 2022.

Q

When is Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) reporting earnings?

A

Radian Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Radian Group (RDN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Radian Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Radian Group (RDN) operate in?

A

Radian Group is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.