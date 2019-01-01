|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.690
|1.070
|0.3800
|REV
|244.900M
|261.437M
|16.537M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Radian Group (NYSE: RDN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Radian Group’s space includes: MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG), WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS), Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC), Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) and Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD).
The latest price target for Radian Group (NYSE: RDN) was reported by B of A Securities on November 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 22.50 expecting RDN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -3.99% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Radian Group (NYSE: RDN) is $23.435 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 3, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 17, 2022.
Radian Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Radian Group.
Radian Group is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.