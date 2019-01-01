CrossAmerica Partners LP is a US-based limited partnership which is engaged in the wholesale distribution of motor fuel and the ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuel. The company operates through two business segments namely Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is a key revenue driver, includes the wholesale distribution of motor fuel to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, DMS, Circle K and through company operated retail sites. The Retail segment includes the sale of convenience merchandise items, the retail sale of motor fuel at company-operated retail sites and the retail sale of motor fuel at retail sites operated by commission agents.