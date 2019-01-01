QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/52.6K
Div / Yield
2.1/10.28%
52 Wk
16.9 - 23.24
Mkt Cap
774.9M
Payout Ratio
428.57
Open
-
P/E
41.69
EPS
0.23
Shares
37.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Dec 16, 2021, 7:39AM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 4:59PM
Benzinga - Aug 9, 2021, 5:42PM
Benzinga - Aug 9, 2021, 5:41PM
Benzinga - May 10, 2021, 4:51PM
Benzinga - Apr 15, 2021, 6:43AM
Benzinga - Mar 1, 2021, 4:26PM
CrossAmerica Partners LP is a US-based limited partnership which is engaged in the wholesale distribution of motor fuel and the ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuel. The company operates through two business segments namely Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is a key revenue driver, includes the wholesale distribution of motor fuel to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, DMS, Circle K and through company operated retail sites. The Retail segment includes the sale of convenience merchandise items, the retail sale of motor fuel at company-operated retail sites and the retail sale of motor fuel at retail sites operated by commission agents.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.210

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-28

REV732.980M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

CrossAmerica Partners Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CrossAmerica Partners (CAPL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE: CAPL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CrossAmerica Partners's (CAPL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CrossAmerica Partners.

Q

What is the target price for CrossAmerica Partners (CAPL) stock?

A

The latest price target for CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE: CAPL) was reported by Wells Fargo on December 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting CAPL to fall to within 12 months (a possible -26.65% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for CrossAmerica Partners (CAPL)?

A

The stock price for CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE: CAPL) is $20.45 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CrossAmerica Partners (CAPL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 10, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 2, 2022.

Q

When is CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) reporting earnings?

A

CrossAmerica Partners’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is CrossAmerica Partners (CAPL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CrossAmerica Partners.

Q

What sector and industry does CrossAmerica Partners (CAPL) operate in?

A

CrossAmerica Partners is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.