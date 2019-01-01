|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.210
(EXPECTED) 2022-02-28
|REV
|732.980M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE: CAPL) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for CrossAmerica Partners.
The latest price target for CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE: CAPL) was reported by Wells Fargo on December 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting CAPL to fall to within 12 months (a possible -26.65% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE: CAPL) is $20.45 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 10, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 2, 2022.
CrossAmerica Partners’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for CrossAmerica Partners.
CrossAmerica Partners is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.