Range
143.07 - 148.48
Vol / Avg.
3.1M/2.5M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
114.7 - 160.96
Mkt Cap
40B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
148.33
P/E
98.2
EPS
0.86
Shares
279.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Hilton Worldwide Holdings operates 1,019,287 rooms across its 18 brands addressing the midscale through luxury segments as of Dec. 31, 2020. Hampton and Hilton are the two largest brands by total room count at 28% and 21%, respectively, as of Dec. 31, 2020. Recent brands launched over the last few years include Home2, Curio, Canopy, Tru, and Tempo. Managed and franchised represent the vast majority of adjusted EBITDA, predominantly from the Americas regions.

Earnings


Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.7400.720 -0.0200
REV1.830B1.836B6.000M

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE: HLT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hilton Worldwide Holdings's (HLT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE: HLT) was reported by Wells Fargo on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 160.00 expecting HLT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 11.69% upside). 21 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT)?

A

The stock price for Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE: HLT) is $143.25 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 31, 2020 to stockholders of record on February 27, 2020.

Q

When is Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) reporting earnings?

A

Hilton Worldwide Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hilton Worldwide Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT) operate in?

A

Hilton Worldwide Holdings is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NYSE.