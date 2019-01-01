|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.740
|0.720
|-0.0200
|REV
|1.830B
|1.836B
|6.000M
You can purchase shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE: HLT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Hilton Worldwide Holdings’s space includes: Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP), Choice Hotels Intl (NYSE:CHH), GreenTree Hospitality Gr (NYSE:GHG), Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) and Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H).
The latest price target for Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE: HLT) was reported by Wells Fargo on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 160.00 expecting HLT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 11.69% upside). 21 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE: HLT) is $143.25 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 31, 2020 to stockholders of record on February 27, 2020.
Hilton Worldwide Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Hilton Worldwide Holdings.
Hilton Worldwide Holdings is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NYSE.