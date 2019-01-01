|Q3 2022
You can purchase shares of Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ: CASY) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Casey's General Stores’s space includes: Natural Grocers (NYSE:NGVC), Companhia Brasileira (NYSE:CBD), Kroger (NYSE:KR), Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) and Grocery Outlet Holding (NASDAQ:GO).
The latest price target for Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ: CASY) was reported by Deutsche Bank on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 257.00 expecting CASY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 41.63% upside). 16 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ: CASY) is $181.46 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 31, 2022.
Casey's General Stores’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Casey's General Stores.
Casey's General Stores is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food & Staples Retailing industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.