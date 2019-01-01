Casey's General Stores Inc owns and operates over 2,000 convenience stores in multiple Midwestern states of the U.S. The stores provide self-service gasoline, grocery items, and processed foods such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches. Casey's operates its own distribution centres, delivering its in-store products and fuel supplies. The company owns of its real estate, including nearly all of the stores, the distribution centres, and some of its subsidiaries' facilities. More than half of the company's stores are located in areas with populations of fewer than 5,000 people.