Sector: Consumer Staples. Industry: Food & Staples Retailing
Casey's General Stores Inc owns and operates over 2,000 convenience stores in multiple Midwestern states of the U.S. The stores provide self-service gasoline, grocery items, and processed foods such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches. Casey's operates its own distribution centres, delivering its in-store products and fuel supplies. The company owns of its real estate, including nearly all of the stores, the distribution centres, and some of its subsidiaries' facilities. More than half of the company's stores are located in areas with populations of fewer than 5,000 people.

Earnings

see more
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.590
REV3.190B3.263B73.000M

Casey's General Stores Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Casey's General Stores (CASY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ: CASY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Casey's General Stores's (CASY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Casey's General Stores (CASY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ: CASY) was reported by Deutsche Bank on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 257.00 expecting CASY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 41.63% upside). 16 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Casey's General Stores (CASY)?

A

The stock price for Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ: CASY) is $181.46 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Casey's General Stores (CASY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 31, 2022.

Q

When is Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) reporting earnings?

A

Casey's General Stores’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.

Q

Is Casey's General Stores (CASY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Casey's General Stores.

Q

What sector and industry does Casey's General Stores (CASY) operate in?

A

Casey's General Stores is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food & Staples Retailing industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.