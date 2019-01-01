QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/227K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
29.33 - 41.01
Mkt Cap
2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
28.54
EPS
-0.18
Shares
52M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - Jan 10, 2022, 2:00PM
Benzinga - Jan 10, 2022, 8:35AM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 6:52AM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 6:50AM
Benzinga - Sep 1, 2021, 4:06PM
Benzinga - Jul 29, 2021, 6:56AM
Benzinga - Jun 30, 2021, 4:07PM
Benzinga - Apr 29, 2021, 7:08AM
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Professional Services
CBIZ Inc through its subsidiaries provides professional business services. Its business units have been aggregated into three practice groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The company provides its services to various industries such as Agribusiness, Construction, Health Care, Oil and Gas, Real Estate, Retail, Financial Institutions, and Government among others. It derives the majority of its revenues from the Financial Services segment and geographically from the United States.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.090-0.190 -0.1000
REV232.750M242.828M10.078M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

CBIZ Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CBIZ (CBZ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CBIZ (NYSE: CBZ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CBIZ's (CBZ) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for CBIZ (CBZ) stock?

A

The latest price target for CBIZ (NYSE: CBZ) was reported by William Blair on September 18, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting CBZ to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for CBIZ (CBZ)?

A

The stock price for CBIZ (NYSE: CBZ) is $37.68 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CBIZ (CBZ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CBIZ.

Q

When is CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) reporting earnings?

A

CBIZ’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is CBIZ (CBZ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CBIZ.

Q

What sector and industry does CBIZ (CBZ) operate in?

A

CBIZ is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.