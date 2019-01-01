|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.090
|-0.190
|-0.1000
|REV
|232.750M
|242.828M
|10.078M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of CBIZ (NYSE: CBZ) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in CBIZ’s space includes: CoStar Gr (NASDAQ:CSGP), CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI), Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J), IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) and Science Applications Intl (NYSE:SAIC).
The latest price target for CBIZ (NYSE: CBZ) was reported by William Blair on September 18, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting CBZ to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for CBIZ (NYSE: CBZ) is $37.68 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for CBIZ.
CBIZ’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for CBIZ.
CBIZ is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.