Sector: Health Care.Industry: Life Sciences Tools & Services
West Pharmaceutical Services is a Pennsylvania-based medical supplies company that operates as a key supplier to firms in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and generic drug industries. West develops, manufactures, and distributes elastomer-based supplies for the containment and administration of injectable drugs, including basic equipment such as syringes, stoppers, and plungers, along with somewhat more complicated devices including auto-injectors and other self-injection platforms. The company reports in two segments: proprietary products (82% of 2021 sales) and contract-manufactured products (18%). It generates 55% of its revenue from international markets and 45% from the United States.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.9102.040 0.1300
REV710.200M730.800M20.600M

West Pharmaceutical Servs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy West Pharmaceutical Servs (WST) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of West Pharmaceutical Servs (NYSE: WST) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are West Pharmaceutical Servs's (WST) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for West Pharmaceutical Servs (WST) stock?

A

The latest price target for West Pharmaceutical Servs (NYSE: WST) was reported by Keybanc on July 30, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 475.00 expecting WST to rise to within 12 months (a possible 23.37% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for West Pharmaceutical Servs (WST)?

A

The stock price for West Pharmaceutical Servs (NYSE: WST) is $385.03 last updated Today at 5:30:15 PM.

Q

Does West Pharmaceutical Servs (WST) pay a dividend?

A

The next West Pharmaceutical Servs (WST) dividend date is projected to be 2022-04-19.

Q

When is West Pharmaceutical Servs (NYSE:WST) reporting earnings?

A

West Pharmaceutical Servs’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is West Pharmaceutical Servs (WST) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for West Pharmaceutical Servs.

Q

What sector and industry does West Pharmaceutical Servs (WST) operate in?

A

West Pharmaceutical Servs is in the Health Care sector and Life Sciences Tools & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.