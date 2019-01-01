QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
6.6K/3M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
90.29 - 464
Mkt Cap
36.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
4.29
EPS
13.24
Shares
242.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 22 hours ago
Benzinga - 4 days ago
Benzinga - 4 days ago
Benzinga - 4 days ago
Benzinga - 5 days ago
Benzinga - 5 days ago
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 5:36AM
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 2:13PM
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 12:07PM
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 10:25AM
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 7:51AM
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 6:33AM
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 1:42PM
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 1:31PM
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 1:30PM
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 11:35AM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 3:01PM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 12:38PM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 9:41AM
Benzinga - Feb 4, 2022, 7:56AM
Benzinga - Feb 2, 2022, 9:05AM
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 4:21PM
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 1:21PM
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 8:31AM
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 6:11AM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
BioNTech is a Germany-based biotechnology company that focuses on developing cancer therapeutics, including individualized immunotherapy, as well as vaccines for infectious diseases, including COVID-19. The company's oncology pipeline contains several classes of drugs, including mRNA-based drugs to encode antigens, neoantigens, cytokines, and antibodies; cell therapies; bispecific antibodies; and small-molecule immunomodulators. BioNTech is partnered with several large pharmaceutical companies, including Roche, Eli Lilly, Pfizer, Sanofi, and Genmab. Comirnaty (COVID-19 vaccine) is its first commercialized product.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-29
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

BioNTech Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BioNTech (BNTX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BioNTech's (BNTX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for BioNTech (BNTX) stock?

A

The latest price target for BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 217.00 expecting BNTX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 44.77% upside). 21 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for BioNTech (BNTX)?

A

The stock price for BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) is $149.89 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BioNTech (BNTX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BioNTech.

Q

When is BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) reporting earnings?

A

BioNTech’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is BioNTech (BNTX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BioNTech.

Q

What sector and industry does BioNTech (BNTX) operate in?

A

BioNTech is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.