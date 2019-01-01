|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.520
(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24
|REV
|271.490M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ: MMSI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Merit Medical Systems’s space includes: RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST), Meihua International (NASDAQ:MHUA), Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO), BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) and Align Tech (NASDAQ:ALGN).
The latest price target for Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ: MMSI) was reported by Wells Fargo on October 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 74.00 expecting MMSI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 23.87% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ: MMSI) is $59.74 last updated Today at 4:36:25 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Merit Medical Systems.
Merit Medical Systems’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Merit Medical Systems.
Merit Medical Systems is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.