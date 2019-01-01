QQQ
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Merit Medical Systems, Inc. is a South Jordan, Utah, based medical equipment company that develops and manufactures products for use in interventional cardiology, radiology, and endoscopy procedures. The firm currently reports through two overarching units, Cardiovascular (96% of 2018 revenue) and Endoscopy (4%). From a geographic perspective the firm is U.S. centric, with domestic sales accounting for approximately 55% of 2018 revenue and international sales making up the remaining 45%.

Merit Medical Systems Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ: MMSI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Merit Medical Systems's (MMSI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ: MMSI) was reported by Wells Fargo on October 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 74.00 expecting MMSI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 23.87% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Merit Medical Systems (MMSI)?

A

The stock price for Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ: MMSI) is $59.74 last updated Today at 4:36:25 PM.

Q

Does Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Merit Medical Systems.

Q

When is Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) reporting earnings?

A

Merit Medical Systems’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Merit Medical Systems.

Q

What sector and industry does Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) operate in?

A

Merit Medical Systems is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.