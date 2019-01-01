QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods
Deckers Outdoor Corp designs and sells casual and performance footwear, apparel, and accessories. Primary brands include UGG, Teva, and Sanuk. The company distributes most of its products through its wholesale business, but it also has a substantial direct-to-consumer business with its company-owned retail stores and websites. Most sales are in the United States, although the company also has retail stores and distributors throughout Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. Deckers sources its products from independent manufacturers primarily in Asia.

Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-19
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS8.1908.420 0.2300
REV1.180B1.188B8.000M

Deckers Outdoor Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Deckers Outdoor (DECK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE: DECK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Deckers Outdoor's (DECK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Deckers Outdoor (DECK) stock?

A

The latest price target for Deckers Outdoor (NYSE: DECK) was reported by Telsey Advisory Group on February 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 450.00 expecting DECK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 58.68% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Deckers Outdoor (DECK)?

A

The stock price for Deckers Outdoor (NYSE: DECK) is $283.59 last updated Today at 6:27:52 PM.

Q

Does Deckers Outdoor (DECK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Deckers Outdoor.

Q

When is Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) reporting earnings?

A

Deckers Outdoor’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.

Q

Is Deckers Outdoor (DECK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Deckers Outdoor.

Q

What sector and industry does Deckers Outdoor (DECK) operate in?

A

Deckers Outdoor is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the NYSE.