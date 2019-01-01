|Q4 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-19
|REV
|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|8.190
|8.420
|0.2300
|REV
|1.180B
|1.188B
|8.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE: DECK) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Deckers Outdoor’s space includes: Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX), Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO), Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW), Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) and Nike (NYSE:NKE).
The latest price target for Deckers Outdoor (NYSE: DECK) was reported by Telsey Advisory Group on February 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 450.00 expecting DECK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 58.68% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Deckers Outdoor (NYSE: DECK) is $283.59 last updated Today at 6:27:52 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Deckers Outdoor.
Deckers Outdoor’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Deckers Outdoor.
Deckers Outdoor is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the NYSE.