Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/373K
Div / Yield
0.9/7.71%
52 Wk
8.37 - 12.75
Mkt Cap
2.4B
Payout Ratio
259.26
Open
-
P/E
43
EPS
0.05
Shares
208.7M
Outstanding
Black Stone Minerals LP is a US-based oil and natural gas mineral company. Its principal business is actively managing an existing portfolio of mineral and royalty assets to maximize its value and expanding asset base through acquisitions of additional mineral and royalty interests.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1900.600 0.4100
REV99.820M179.423M79.603M

Black Stone Minerals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Black Stone Minerals (BSM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE: BSM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Black Stone Minerals's (BSM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Black Stone Minerals.

Q

What is the target price for Black Stone Minerals (BSM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Black Stone Minerals (NYSE: BSM) was reported by Raymond James on December 13, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 16.00 expecting BSM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 37.69% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Black Stone Minerals (BSM)?

A

The stock price for Black Stone Minerals (NYSE: BSM) is $11.62 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Black Stone Minerals (BSM) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 23, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 15, 2022.

Q

When is Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) reporting earnings?

A

Black Stone Minerals's $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is Black Stone Minerals (BSM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Black Stone Minerals.

Q

What sector and industry does Black Stone Minerals (BSM) operate in?

A

Black Stone Minerals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.