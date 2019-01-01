|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.190
|0.600
|0.4100
|REV
|99.820M
|179.423M
|79.603M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE: BSM) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Black Stone Minerals.
The latest price target for Black Stone Minerals (NYSE: BSM) was reported by Raymond James on December 13, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 16.00 expecting BSM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 37.69% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Black Stone Minerals (NYSE: BSM) is $11.62 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 23, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 15, 2022.
Black Stone Minerals’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Black Stone Minerals.
Black Stone Minerals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.