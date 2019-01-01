QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Jabil Inc is a United States-based company engaged in providing manufacturing services and solutions. It provides comprehensive electronics design, production and product management services to companies in various industries and end markets. It operates in two segments. The Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) segment, which is the key revenue driver, is focused on leveraging IT, supply chain design and engineering, technologies largely centered on core electronics. The Diversified Manufacturing Services (DMS) segment is focused on providing engineering solutions, with an emphasis on material sciences, technologies, and healthcare.

Earnings

see more
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-15
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.8001.920 0.1200
REV8.290B8.567B277.000M

Jabil Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Jabil (JBL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Jabil (NYSE: JBL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Jabil's (JBL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Jabil (JBL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Jabil (NYSE: JBL) was reported by B of A Securities on December 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 77.00 expecting JBL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 34.54% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Jabil (JBL)?

A

The stock price for Jabil (NYSE: JBL) is $57.23 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Jabil (JBL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 2, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Jabil (NYSE:JBL) reporting earnings?

A

Jabil’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 15, 2022.

Q

Is Jabil (JBL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Jabil.

Q

What sector and industry does Jabil (JBL) operate in?

A

Jabil is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NYSE.