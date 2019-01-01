iRadimed Corp develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system, and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system, and accessories and services relating to them. The company provides a non-magnetic IV infusion pump system which is designed to be safe for use during MRI procedures. The MRI products of the company are sold primarily to hospitals and acute care facilities in the United States and internationally.