QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/90.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
21.65 - 54.73
Mkt Cap
569.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
62.38
EPS
0.31
Shares
12.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 4:11PM
Benzinga - Feb 4, 2022, 11:37AM
Benzinga - Feb 4, 2022, 11:11AM
Benzinga - Feb 4, 2022, 7:03AM
Benzinga - Feb 4, 2022, 7:02AM
Benzinga - Nov 29, 2021, 10:05AM
Benzinga - Oct 29, 2021, 7:07AM
Benzinga - Aug 2, 2021, 9:33AM
Benzinga - Aug 2, 2021, 9:01AM
Benzinga - Jul 30, 2021, 7:08AM
Benzinga - Apr 30, 2021, 7:02AM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
iRadimed Corp develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system, and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system, and accessories and services relating to them. The company provides a non-magnetic IV infusion pump system which is designed to be safe for use during MRI procedures. The MRI products of the company are sold primarily to hospitals and acute care facilities in the United States and internationally.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-29
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2100.330 0.1200
REV11.630M11.873M243.000K

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

iRadimed Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy iRadimed (IRMD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of iRadimed (NASDAQ: IRMD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are iRadimed's (IRMD) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for iRadimed (IRMD) stock?

A

The latest price target for iRadimed (NASDAQ: IRMD) was reported by Roth Capital on August 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 36.00 expecting IRMD to fall to within 12 months (a possible -22.01% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for iRadimed (IRMD)?

A

The stock price for iRadimed (NASDAQ: IRMD) is $46.16 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does iRadimed (IRMD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for iRadimed.

Q

When is iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) reporting earnings?

A

iRadimed’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 29, 2022.

Q

Is iRadimed (IRMD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for iRadimed.

Q

What sector and industry does iRadimed (IRMD) operate in?

A

iRadimed is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.