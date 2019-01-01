QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
50.01 - 51.58
Vol / Avg.
119.2K/54.8K
Div / Yield
4.15/8.05%
52 Wk
29.6 - 54
Mkt Cap
750.3M
Payout Ratio
99.69
Open
50.98
P/E
18.33
EPS
0.94
Shares
14.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 7, 2022, 2:50PM
Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust which is formed to receive Sabine Corporation's royalty and mineral interests, including landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals production payments and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain Royalty Properties. The trusts producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas royalty properties are located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Sabine Royalty Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sabine Royalty (SBR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sabine Royalty (NYSE: SBR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sabine Royalty's (SBR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sabine Royalty.

Q

What is the target price for Sabine Royalty (SBR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sabine Royalty

Q

Current Stock Price for Sabine Royalty (SBR)?

A

The stock price for Sabine Royalty (NYSE: SBR) is $51.46 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sabine Royalty (SBR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.37 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Sabine Royalty (NYSE:SBR) reporting earnings?

A

Sabine Royalty does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sabine Royalty (SBR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sabine Royalty.

Q

What sector and industry does Sabine Royalty (SBR) operate in?

A

Sabine Royalty is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.