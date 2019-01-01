Sunoco LP engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing racing fuels which is the official fuel of NASCAR. is a growth-oriented master limited partnership (MLP) that operates as a wholesale and retail fuel distributor in the United States. The firm operates through the Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment. It distributes motor fuel to convenience stores, dealers, commercial customers in various states. The operating convenience stores are under APlus, Stripes, Aloha Island Mart, and Tigermarket brands.