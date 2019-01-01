QQQ
Sunoco LP engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing racing fuels which is the official fuel of NASCAR. is a growth-oriented master limited partnership (MLP) that operates as a wholesale and retail fuel distributor in the United States. The firm operates through the Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment. It distributes motor fuel to convenience stores, dealers, commercial customers in various states. The operating convenience stores are under APlus, Stripes, Aloha Island Mart, and Tigermarket brands.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.1300.950 -0.1800
REV4.600B4.954B354.000M

Sunoco Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sunoco (SUN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sunoco (NYSE: SUN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sunoco's (SUN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sunoco.

Q

What is the target price for Sunoco (SUN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Sunoco (NYSE: SUN) was reported by Mizuho on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 45.00 expecting SUN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 10.05% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Sunoco (SUN)?

A

The stock price for Sunoco (NYSE: SUN) is $40.89 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sunoco (SUN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.83 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 7, 2022.

Q

When is Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) reporting earnings?

A

Sunoco’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Sunoco (SUN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sunoco.

Q

What sector and industry does Sunoco (SUN) operate in?

A

Sunoco is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.