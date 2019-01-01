QQQ
Inovalon Holdings Inc provides cloud-based analytics and platforms for healthcare providers and pharmaceutical firms. Its platform can be used to identify gaps in care, quality, data integrity, and financial performance. The primary capabilities of Inovalon's big data platform are data integration, advanced analytics, intervention platforms, and business processing. It maintains a registry of data compiled from several sources, including electronic health records, claims, and pharmacies. Analytics run on this data can determine the presence of a disease, gaps in clinical outcomes, or medical compliance.

