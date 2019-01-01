|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.940
|0.930
|-0.0100
|REV
|123.350M
|139.800M
|16.450M
You can purchase shares of Unitil (NYSE: UTL) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Unitil’s space includes: Ameren (NYSE:AEE), Dominion Energy (NYSE:D), CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP), Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) and CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS).
The latest price target for Unitil (NYSE: UTL) was reported by B of A Securities on February 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 50.00 expecting UTL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1.77% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Unitil (NYSE: UTL) is $49.13 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.39 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 25, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.
Unitil’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Unitil.
Unitil is in the Utilities sector and Multi-Utilities industry. They are listed on the NYSE.