QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
1K/59.1K
Div / Yield
1.56/3.17%
52 Wk
40.53 - 59.32
Mkt Cap
785M
Payout Ratio
64.68
Open
-
P/E
20.94
EPS
0.93
Shares
16M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 7:12AM
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 6:47AM
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 4:43PM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 6:56AM
Benzinga - Aug 4, 2021, 9:07AM
Benzinga - Aug 3, 2021, 4:15PM
Benzinga - Aug 3, 2021, 6:51AM
Benzinga - May 6, 2021, 7:16AM
Benzinga - May 4, 2021, 6:58AM
Benzinga - Apr 27, 2021, 5:19PM
Benzinga - Mar 11, 2021, 4:46PM
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Multi-Utilities
Unitil Corp is a holding company, through its subsidiaries it is engaged in the local distribution of electricity and natural gas throughout its service territories in the states of New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Maine. It reports three segments namely utility gas operations, utility electric operations, and non-regulated.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.9400.930 -0.0100
REV123.350M139.800M16.450M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Unitil Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Unitil (UTL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Unitil (NYSE: UTL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Unitil's (UTL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Unitil (UTL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Unitil (NYSE: UTL) was reported by B of A Securities on February 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 50.00 expecting UTL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1.77% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Unitil (UTL)?

A

The stock price for Unitil (NYSE: UTL) is $49.13 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Unitil (UTL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.39 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 25, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.

Q

When is Unitil (NYSE:UTL) reporting earnings?

A

Unitil’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Unitil (UTL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Unitil.

Q

What sector and industry does Unitil (UTL) operate in?

A

Unitil is in the Utilities sector and Multi-Utilities industry. They are listed on the NYSE.