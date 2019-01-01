QQQ
Range
135.37 - 137.03
Vol / Avg.
48K/170.9K
Div / Yield
0.72/0.53%
52 Wk
110.16 - 142.46
Mkt Cap
5.3B
Payout Ratio
11.76
Open
136.98
P/E
22.81
EPS
1.71
Shares
39.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials. Industry: Aerospace & Defense
Curtiss-Wright Corporation delivers engineered products and services to commercial, defense, power generation, and other industrial markets. It offers industrial vehicle components, control systems and weapons handling systems, pumps, valves, and other solutions. The diversified global company attempts to deliver products on high-performance platforms that require technical sophistication. It has three operating segments based on the markets serviced: Commercial/Industrial (generates maximum revenue), Defense, and Power. Approximately one-third of total sales are derived from contracts with agencies of, and prime contractors to, the United States government. In addition, the company generates a healthy amount of revenue from non-United States operations.

Earnings


Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.360

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-23

REV675.080M


Curtiss-Wright Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Curtiss-Wright (CW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE: CW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Curtiss-Wright's (CW) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Curtiss-Wright (CW) stock?

A

The latest price target for Curtiss-Wright (NYSE: CW) was reported by Berenberg on January 21, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 170.00 expecting CW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 24.86% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Curtiss-Wright (CW)?

A

The stock price for Curtiss-Wright (NYSE: CW) is $136.15 last updated Today at 5:19:32 PM.

Q

Does Curtiss-Wright (CW) pay a dividend?

A

The next Curtiss-Wright (CW) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-30.

Q

When is Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) reporting earnings?

A

Curtiss-Wright’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Curtiss-Wright (CW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Curtiss-Wright.

Q

What sector and industry does Curtiss-Wright (CW) operate in?

A

Curtiss-Wright is in the Industrials sector and Aerospace & Defense industry. They are listed on the NYSE.