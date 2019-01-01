Curtiss-Wright Corporation delivers engineered products and services to commercial, defense, power generation, and other industrial markets. It offers industrial vehicle components, control systems and weapons handling systems, pumps, valves, and other solutions. The diversified global company attempts to deliver products on high-performance platforms that require technical sophistication. It has three operating segments based on the markets serviced: Commercial/Industrial (generates maximum revenue), Defense, and Power. Approximately one-third of total sales are derived from contracts with agencies of, and prime contractors to, the United States government. In addition, the company generates a healthy amount of revenue from non-United States operations.