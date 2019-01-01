QQQ
Range
82.73 - 90.39
Vol / Avg.
91.3K/102.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
56.5 - 121.22
Mkt Cap
1.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
82.73
P/E
17.86
EPS
1.37
Shares
16.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Construction & Engineering
MYR Group Inc is a U.S.-based holding company that provides specialty electrical construction services through its subsidiaries. The company operates through two segments. The transmission and distribution segment provides designing, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services on transmission and distribution network and substation facilities. The commercial and industrial segment provides services such as the design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wiring, installation of traffic networks, and the installation of bridges. MYR Group generates the majority of its sales from the United States and Canada.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.1501.200 0.0500
REV621.190M646.048M24.858M

MYR Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MYR Group (MYRG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MYR Group (NASDAQ: MYRG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are MYR Group's (MYRG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for MYR Group (MYRG) stock?

A

The latest price target for MYR Group (NASDAQ: MYRG) was reported by Stifel on June 10, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 40.00 expecting MYRG to fall to within 12 months (a possible -55.63% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for MYR Group (MYRG)?

A

The stock price for MYR Group (NASDAQ: MYRG) is $90.15 last updated Today at 6:05:51 PM.

Q

Does MYR Group (MYRG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for MYR Group.

Q

When is MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) reporting earnings?

A

MYR Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is MYR Group (MYRG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MYR Group.

Q

What sector and industry does MYR Group (MYRG) operate in?

A

MYR Group is in the Industrials sector and Construction & Engineering industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.