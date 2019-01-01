MYR Group Inc is a U.S.-based holding company that provides specialty electrical construction services through its subsidiaries. The company operates through two segments. The transmission and distribution segment provides designing, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services on transmission and distribution network and substation facilities. The commercial and industrial segment provides services such as the design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wiring, installation of traffic networks, and the installation of bridges. MYR Group generates the majority of its sales from the United States and Canada.