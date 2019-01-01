|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.150
|1.200
|0.0500
|REV
|621.190M
|646.048M
|24.858M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of MYR Group (NASDAQ: MYRG) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in MYR Group’s space includes: Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC), Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM), Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD), Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) and Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC).
The latest price target for MYR Group (NASDAQ: MYRG) was reported by Stifel on June 10, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 40.00 expecting MYRG to fall to within 12 months (a possible -55.63% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for MYR Group (NASDAQ: MYRG) is $90.15 last updated Today at 6:05:51 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for MYR Group.
MYR Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for MYR Group.
MYR Group is in the Industrials sector and Construction & Engineering industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.