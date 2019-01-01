Integer Holdings is a manufacturer of medical device components used by original equipment manufacturers in the medical industry. The company also develops batteries used in nonmedical applications in the energy, military, and environmental markets. The firm organizes itself into two business segments based on the product type: medical and nonmedical. The medical segment uses the firm's technologies to produce components and finished medical devices, and it generates the vast majority of revenue. The company earns more than half of its revenue in United States.