|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.860
|0.990
|0.1300
|REV
|307.700M
|313.015M
|5.315M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Integer Holdings (NYSE: ITGR) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Integer Holdings’s space includes: Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA), Ortho Clinical Diagnostic (NASDAQ:OCDX), Envista Holdings (NYSE:NVST), Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) and Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY).
The latest price target for Integer Holdings (NYSE: ITGR) was reported by Keybanc on October 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 111.00 expecting ITGR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 37.44% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Integer Holdings (NYSE: ITGR) is $80.76 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Integer Holdings.
Integer Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Integer Holdings.
Integer Holdings is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NYSE.