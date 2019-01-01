QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/180.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
74.8 - 101.61
Mkt Cap
2.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
28.84
EPS
0.67
Shares
33.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - Oct 29, 2021, 9:44AM
Benzinga - Oct 29, 2021, 4:35AM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 3:46PM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 8:25AM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 8:24AM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 8:24AM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 8:22AM
Benzinga - Jul 30, 2021, 5:52AM
Benzinga - Jul 29, 2021, 3:53PM
Benzinga - Jul 29, 2021, 8:46AM
Benzinga - Jul 29, 2021, 8:45AM
Benzinga - Jun 9, 2021, 8:25AM
Benzinga - Apr 29, 2021, 8:30AM
Benzinga - Apr 29, 2021, 8:29AM
Benzinga - Mar 26, 2021, 12:19PM
Benzinga - Mar 26, 2021, 12:18PM
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Integer Holdings is a manufacturer of medical device components used by original equipment manufacturers in the medical industry. The company also develops batteries used in nonmedical applications in the energy, military, and environmental markets. The firm organizes itself into two business segments based on the product type: medical and nonmedical. The medical segment uses the firm's technologies to produce components and finished medical devices, and it generates the vast majority of revenue. The company earns more than half of its revenue in United States.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.8600.990 0.1300
REV307.700M313.015M5.315M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Integer Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Integer Holdings (ITGR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Integer Holdings (NYSE: ITGR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Integer Holdings's (ITGR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Integer Holdings (ITGR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Integer Holdings (NYSE: ITGR) was reported by Keybanc on October 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 111.00 expecting ITGR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 37.44% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Integer Holdings (ITGR)?

A

The stock price for Integer Holdings (NYSE: ITGR) is $80.76 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Integer Holdings (ITGR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Integer Holdings.

Q

When is Integer Holdings (NYSE:ITGR) reporting earnings?

A

Integer Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Integer Holdings (ITGR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Integer Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Integer Holdings (ITGR) operate in?

A

Integer Holdings is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NYSE.