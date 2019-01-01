TTM Technologies Inc manufactures printed circuit boards. The company is based in the United States and derives roughly half of its revenue domestically. The company organises itself into two segments: printed circuit boards and electro-mechanical solutions. The printed circuit boards segment, which contributes the majority of revenue, offers a range of printed circuit boards as well as layout design and simulation and testing services. TTM Technologies' products are used in manufacturing, networking, telecommunications, computing, aerospace, and medical fields.