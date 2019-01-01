QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
TTM Technologies Inc manufactures printed circuit boards. The company is based in the United States and derives roughly half of its revenue domestically. The company organises itself into two segments: printed circuit boards and electro-mechanical solutions. The printed circuit boards segment, which contributes the majority of revenue, offers a range of printed circuit boards as well as layout design and simulation and testing services. TTM Technologies' products are used in manufacturing, networking, telecommunications, computing, aerospace, and medical fields.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3100.340 0.0300
REV551.350M598.141M46.791M

TTM Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy TTM Technologies (TTMI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ: TTMI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are TTM Technologies's (TTMI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for TTM Technologies (TTMI) stock?

A

The latest price target for TTM Technologies (NASDAQ: TTMI) was reported by Truist Securities on February 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting TTMI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for TTM Technologies (TTMI)?

A

The stock price for TTM Technologies (NASDAQ: TTMI) is $12.48 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does TTM Technologies (TTMI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for TTM Technologies.

Q

When is TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) reporting earnings?

A

TTM Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is TTM Technologies (TTMI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for TTM Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does TTM Technologies (TTMI) operate in?

A

TTM Technologies is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.