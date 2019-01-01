|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.310
|0.340
|0.0300
|REV
|551.350M
|598.141M
|46.791M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ: TTMI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in TTM Technologies’s space includes: CTS (NYSE:CTS), Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL), Fabrinet (NYSE:FN), Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) and Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM).
The latest price target for TTM Technologies (NASDAQ: TTMI) was reported by Truist Securities on February 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting TTMI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for TTM Technologies (NASDAQ: TTMI) is $12.48 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for TTM Technologies.
TTM Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for TTM Technologies.
TTM Technologies is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.