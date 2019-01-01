QQQ
Range
26.93 - 27.84
Vol / Avg.
2.5M/3.4M
Div / Yield
2.68/9.72%
52 Wk
26.92 - 39.31
Mkt Cap
6.6B
Payout Ratio
153.14
Open
27.03
P/E
15.75
EPS
0.14
Shares
239.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate. Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Omega Healthcare Investors Inc is a healthcare facility real estate investment trust that invests in the United States real estate markets. Omega's portfolio focuses on long-term healthcare facilities. The company maintains dual goals of increasing its returns to investors while also maintaining a high level of care for residents. Omega works to obtain contractual rent escalations under long-term leases, along with fixed-rate mortgage loans. The company considers merger and acquisition investment as a component of its operational growth strategy.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.770
REV269.060M249.949M-19.111M

Omega Healthcare Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Omega Healthcare (OHI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Omega Healthcare (NYSE: OHI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Omega Healthcare's (OHI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Omega Healthcare (OHI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Omega Healthcare (NYSE: OHI) was reported by Credit Suisse on February 8, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 28.00 expecting OHI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 0.97% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Omega Healthcare (OHI)?

A

The stock price for Omega Healthcare (NYSE: OHI) is $27.73 last updated Today at 8:59:55 PM.

Q

Does Omega Healthcare (OHI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.67 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 4, 2022.

Q

When is Omega Healthcare (NYSE:OHI) reporting earnings?

A

Omega Healthcare’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is Omega Healthcare (OHI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Omega Healthcare.

Q

What sector and industry does Omega Healthcare (OHI) operate in?

A

Omega Healthcare is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.