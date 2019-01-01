|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.770
|REV
|269.060M
|249.949M
|-19.111M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Omega Healthcare (NYSE: OHI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Omega Healthcare’s space includes: Universal Health Realty (NYSE:UHT), Welltower (NYSE:WELL), Community Healthcare (NYSE:CHCT), Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) and National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI).
The latest price target for Omega Healthcare (NYSE: OHI) was reported by Credit Suisse on February 8, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 28.00 expecting OHI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 0.97% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Omega Healthcare (NYSE: OHI) is $27.73 last updated Today at 8:59:55 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.67 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 4, 2022.
Omega Healthcare’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Omega Healthcare.
Omega Healthcare is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.