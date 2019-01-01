|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.760
|1.120
|0.3600
|REV
|453.050M
|518.957M
|65.907M
You can purchase shares of Mercer Intl (NASDAQ: MERC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Mercer Intl’s space includes: Neenah (NYSE:NP), Verso (NYSE:VRS), Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM), Schweitzer-Mauduit (NYSE:SWM) and Suzano (NYSE:SUZ).
The latest price target for Mercer Intl (NASDAQ: MERC) was reported by Credit Suisse on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 16.00 expecting MERC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 23.65% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Mercer Intl (NASDAQ: MERC) is $12.94 last updated Today at 3:40:23 PM.
The next Mercer Intl (MERC) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-29.
Mercer Intl’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Mercer Intl.
Mercer Intl is in the Materials sector and Paper & Forest Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.