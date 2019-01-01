QQQ
Range
12.79 - 13.18
Vol / Avg.
36.8K/268.7K
Div / Yield
0.3/2.28%
52 Wk
9.51 - 18.14
Mkt Cap
854.5M
Payout Ratio
10.08
Open
12.91
P/E
5.1
EPS
1.13
Shares
66M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Paper & Forest Products
Mercer International Inc operates in the pulp business and its operations are in Germany and Western Canada. The company is a producer of market northern bleached softwood kraft, or NBSK, pulp in the world. It is managed based on the primary products it manufactures: Pulp and Wood products. Mercer derives most of its revenue from the Pulp products.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.7601.120 0.3600
REV453.050M518.957M65.907M

Mercer Intl Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mercer Intl (MERC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mercer Intl (NASDAQ: MERC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mercer Intl's (MERC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Mercer Intl (MERC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Mercer Intl (NASDAQ: MERC) was reported by Credit Suisse on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 16.00 expecting MERC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 23.65% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Mercer Intl (MERC)?

A

The stock price for Mercer Intl (NASDAQ: MERC) is $12.94 last updated Today at 3:40:23 PM.

Q

Does Mercer Intl (MERC) pay a dividend?

A

The next Mercer Intl (MERC) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-29.

Q

When is Mercer Intl (NASDAQ:MERC) reporting earnings?

A

Mercer Intl’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Mercer Intl (MERC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mercer Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does Mercer Intl (MERC) operate in?

A

Mercer Intl is in the Materials sector and Paper & Forest Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.