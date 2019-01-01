QQQ
Range
27.62 - 28.15
Vol / Avg.
31.6K/411K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
19.92 - 32.4
Mkt Cap
1.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
27.81
P/E
56.76
EPS
0.17
Shares
50.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
Veeco Instruments Inc is a United States-based company that is principally engaged in designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film process equipment, which is mainly used to produce electronic devices. The company's product categories by market consist of lighting, display, and power electronics; advanced packaging; MEMS and RF; scientific and industrial; and data storage. The lighting, display, and power electronics market accounts for over half of total revenue. The company offers products and services in the United States; China; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, or EMEA; and the rest of the world, with overseas markets contributing the majority of total revenue.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3700.430 0.0600
REV151.160M152.972M1.812M

Analyst Ratings

Veeco Instruments Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Veeco Instruments (VECO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ: VECO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Veeco Instruments's (VECO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Veeco Instruments (VECO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ: VECO) was reported by Goldman Sachs on January 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 28.00 expecting VECO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 0.43% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Veeco Instruments (VECO)?

A

The stock price for Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ: VECO) is $27.88 last updated Today at 2:57:47 PM.

Q

Does Veeco Instruments (VECO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Veeco Instruments.

Q

When is Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) reporting earnings?

A

Veeco Instruments’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Veeco Instruments (VECO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Veeco Instruments.

Q

What sector and industry does Veeco Instruments (VECO) operate in?

A

Veeco Instruments is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.