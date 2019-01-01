|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.370
|0.430
|0.0600
|REV
|151.160M
|152.972M
|1.812M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ: VECO) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Veeco Instruments’s space includes: Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER), Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH), Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ:ICHR) and Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR).
The latest price target for Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ: VECO) was reported by Goldman Sachs on January 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 28.00 expecting VECO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 0.43% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ: VECO) is $27.88 last updated Today at 2:57:47 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Veeco Instruments.
Veeco Instruments’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Veeco Instruments.
Veeco Instruments is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.