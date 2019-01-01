QQQ
Sector: Financials. Industry: Consumer Finance
Medallion Financial Corp is a finance company that originates and services loans in various industries, and its wholly owned subsidiary, Medallion Bank, also originates and services consumer loans. Medallion Financial Corp has lent more than $9 billion since its initial public offering.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3200.780 0.4600
REV50.248M

Medallion Financial Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Medallion Financial (MFIN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ: MFIN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Medallion Financial's (MFIN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Medallion Financial (MFIN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Medallion Financial (NASDAQ: MFIN) was reported by Piper Sandler on October 9, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 3.00 expecting MFIN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -60.42% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Medallion Financial (MFIN)?

A

The stock price for Medallion Financial (NASDAQ: MFIN) is $7.58 last updated Today at 3:41:07 PM.

Q

Does Medallion Financial (MFIN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 7, 2016 to stockholders of record on November 28, 2016.

Q

When is Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) reporting earnings?

A

Medallion Financial’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is Medallion Financial (MFIN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Medallion Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does Medallion Financial (MFIN) operate in?

A

Medallion Financial is in the Financials sector and Consumer Finance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.